Final Destination Bloodlines Locks OTT Release Date: Here's Where You Can Catch American Supernatural Horror's August Premiere

Final Destination is counted among the most popular franchises in Hollywood. The makers of the series released the sixth installment, Final Destination Bloodlines, in the United States this year. Months after its theatrical arrival, the American supernatural horror movie is making its way to the digital world. Here's when and where you can watch the movie.

Advertisement

Final Destination Bloodlines to premiere on HBO Max on this date

Jointly directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination Bloodlines will be haunting its way to your room on HBO Max after its 77-day theatrical window. The Kaitlyn Santa Juana starrer will start airing on the platform from August 1, 2025.

The official X handle of HBO Max reposted the announcement of its digital premiere. Originally shared by Max Movies, the tweet features a poster from the supernatural horror movie.

"Death runs in the family. Final Destination: Bloodlines is streaming exclusively on HBO Max August 1," the tweet read.

Check out the tweet here:

Final Destination Bloodlines will have its HBO linear debut on August 2

According to a new report by Deadline, Final Destination Bloodlines will also have its debut on HBO linear. It will be aired on the platform on August 2 at 8:00 pm.

Five previous installments of the Final Destination franchise will also be premiered there. It includes Final Destination (2000), Final Destination 2 (2003), Final Destination 3 (2006), The Final Destination (2009), and Final Destination 5 (2011).

Advertisement

More about Final Destination Bloodlines

Released on May 16, 2025, Final Destination Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as the main lead. Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger play key roles in the movie. The late actor Tony Todd makes his final appearance.

Backed under the banner of Warner Bros Pictures, Final Destination Bloodlines chronicles the story of Kaitlyn as Stefani Reyes, a college student who is haunted by nightmares. In her nightmares, Stefani begins to receive visions about how she lost her maternal grandparents in the Skyview, a high-rise restaurant tower that collapsed in 1969, following a deadly chain reaction that killed everyone inside.

It performed quite well at the box office, ending its theatrical run at USD 285 million worldwide.

Are you excited to watch Final Destination Bloodlines?

ALSO READ: Final Destination Bloodlines Review: Sixth installment of the beloved horror franchise doesn't fully meet expectations set by its predecessors, despite its gory highs