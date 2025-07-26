Top 2nd Fridays At Indian Box Office - Bollywood Movies Hindi Collections: Saiyaara takes 6th spot; Which film sits on number 1 position?

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is enjoying a phenomenal run at the Indian box office. After packing a historic Rs 172 crore net in its first week, the movie managed to net Rs 18 crore on 2nd Friday, taking the total collections of the movie to Rs 190 crore.

Advertisement

Going by the growth in collections on Saturday, and insane bookings for Sunday, the movie shall be flirting with the Rs 250 crore net India mark by the end of its second weekend. This means that the second weekend collections will be pretty much equal to the first weekend.

Saiyaara Is The 6th Best Selling Movie At The India Box Office On 2nd Friday; Chhaava Retains Top Spot

Saiyaara has secured the 6th best 2nd Friday among Bollywood movies at the India box office, when considering only the Hindi version. This is an incredible feat because the opening day, despite being excellent, was not even in the top 40 Bollywood openers, despite discount offers. Infact the second Friday collections are just 15 percent lower than the opening day number, only going to show the unanimous appreciation that the movie is enjoying.

The All Time Top 2nd Friday India Net Collections Among Bollywood Films For The Hindi Version Are As Under

Advertisement

Rank Movie 2nd Friday Net Hindi 1 Chhaava Rs 23 crore 2 Animal Rs 22 crore 3 Gadar 2 Rs 19.65 crore 4 The Kashmir Files Rs 18.85 crore 5 Stree 2 Rs 18.50 crore 6 Saiyaara Rs 18 crore 7 Dangal Rs 17.85 crore 8 Jawan Rs 16.25 crore

Saiyaara Breaks Many Myths With Its Blockbuster Performance

Saiyaara has proven that major stars are not always required to get a film to open. If the goal is clear, intentions are pure, marketing is on point and the content is appealing, the movie will not just open big but also go on to do huge business. The trend of Saiyaara suggests a lifetime of around Rs 400 crore net. The numbers can be slightly higher or lower depending upon how Dhadak 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2 fare next week.

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara Box Office Collections: Scores first million dollar day overseas on 2nd Friday