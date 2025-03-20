Taecyeon and Seohyun’s The First Night with the Duke: KBS show's cultural site damage prompts stricter filming rules by Korea Heritage Service

The Korea Heritage Service has introduced a set of stricter regulations for filming at nationally designated cultural heritage sites following growing concerns over preservation issues. These new measures, which include mandatory written pledges, detailed filming plans, and the deployment of safety personnel, aim to prevent future damage caused by production crews filming at historic locations.

The decision to tighten regulations comes in response to recent controversies, particularly the damage inflicted on the Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the Mandaeru Pavilion, a designated national treasure. In December 2024, it was revealed that while filming the KBS drama The First Night with the Duke starring Ok Taecyeon and Seohyun, the production team had driven nails into wooden structures of Byeongsanseowon to secure props. The incident sparked public outrage and raised questions about how well cultural heritage sites are being protected from commercial activities, leading authorities to take swift action in revising filming protocols.

In an official statement, the Korea Heritage Service emphasized that the updated regulations are intended to establish clear protocols to prevent similar cases. “In order to prevent similar incidents in the future, guidelines have been established to share key precautions regarding filming activities at cultural heritage sites,” the agency stated.

One of the most significant changes under the new guidelines is the requirement for production companies to submit a formal request for filming permission at least 15 days before their scheduled shoot. The request must include a comprehensive filming plan detailing the specific location of the shoot, the purpose of filming at the heritage site, a complete schedule including setup and takedown times, a detailed list of all equipment to be used and safety measures implemented to prevent any damage to the site

The application will then be reviewed by the relevant local authority, such as a district mayor, provincial governor, or a special self-governing mayor. Approval will be granted only after a thorough evaluation of the potential risks involved. Additionally, all production teams will be required to sign a written pledge, acknowledging full civil and criminal liability for any damage to the cultural heritage site or surrounding structures.

Another key provision in the new regulations is the mandatory presence of safety personnel on-site during filming, particularly for commercial productions or shoots involving 10 or more people. These personnel will be responsible for monitoring all activities and ensuring compliance with heritage protection guidelines. The Korea Heritage Service specified that these safety officers must have relevant qualifications in architecture, landscape architecture, history, or archaeology. Alternatively, they can be affiliated with local governments as cultural heritage interpreters. The complete list of designated safety personnel must be submitted along with the filming request.

In direct response to the controversy involving the Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy, the new guidelines explicitly ban the use of nails, screws, or any metal fasteners on wooden heritage buildings, foundations, and stone walls. The Korea Heritage Service has also imposed restrictions on bringing high-risk items to filming sites, including cigarettes, lighters, gas canisters or any other items that pose fire or explosion hazards. If any of these restricted items are essential for production, special approval must be sought in advance. The explicit ban on nailing into structures follows the widespread criticism that arose when it was revealed that KBS had driven nails into historic wooden pillars at Byeongsanseowon to install props.

Although these new guidelines do not have the force of law, the Korea Heritage Service emphasized that they will serve as standard protocols for granting filming permits and educating production teams on the importance of cultural heritage preservation.