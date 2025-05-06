KATSEYE's Lara compared to creepy character, sparking racism concerns from fans; Manon and Daniela respond

KATSEYE, the rookie global girl group under HYBE Labels, has been rapidly gaining popularity. However, the spotlight also brought racist abuse, with some viewers targeting Lara with hateful comments during a recent livestream. They made demeaning comments regarding her looks, comparing her to a creepy internet character. The group's fans and Lara's fellow members swiftly rallied around her, defending her against the hateful remarks.

Lara hosted a relaxing livestream to connect with fans after the group's latest single Gnarly's drop. However, it was disrupted by trolls who left hurtful and demeaning comments, overshadowing the laid-back vibe she aimed for. One of the live viewers went as far as to compare the KATSEYE member with Momo, a creepy internet figure with a scary face. The comment left her sad and tearful. Seeing her visibly stunned and disheartened at the comparison, her fellow group members Manon and Daniela quickly stepped in.

Manon, being the unapologetic queen that she is, immediately hit back at the rude remark. She said, "That’s (the comparison) so stupid. I want to see what you look like, dumba**." Daniela, also upon hearing about the same, came to give Lara a tight and comforting hug. Fans praised their bond, saying, "these girls truly stick up for each other." They also supported Manon in cursing the troll, as according to them, he/she deserved that.

The incident sparked an outpouring of support for Lara, with fans condemning the racist comments and emphasizing that she didn't deserve to be compared to Momo due to her Indian heritage or appearance. Many expressed sadness that instead of celebrating Lara as one of the few Indian representatives in the industry, people were resorting to hurtful bashing.

