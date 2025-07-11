Kian’s Bizarre B&B confirmed for season 2, fans demand BTS' Jin to be back in Kian84 starrer

Popular variety show Kian's Bizarre B&B is getting a second season, and fans can't keep calm. Its broadcasting platform Netflix confirmed the news on June 11. The first season wowed viewers with its entertaining games and the cast's awesome chemistry, and fans are already speculating about what's next. Many are hoping the original cast will return, bringing the same magic to Season 2.

Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2 production details

Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2 has been confirmed by Netflix, with digital posters featuring the show's title. The update sparked joy among fans and they are buzzing with excitement regarding what the next instalment will bring. Although the release date and full cast lineup haven't been officially announced, fans expect Jin to return for Season 2. Notably, the BTS member's casting was hinted at by Kian84 in a recent YouTube video.

The season 2 of Kian's Bizarre B&B is expected to premiere around April 2026. The filing schedule and other details will be shared later. Fans are eagerly awaiting for the show's premiere and hoping the original dynamic will be maintained in the upcoming season. The first season topped Netflix's most-watched show chart in various countries including Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines, drawing enthusiastic responses from viewers at home and abroad.

Fans demand Jin's casting in Kian's Bizarre B&B Season 2

According to fans, "Jin has to be in it he carried the whole thing and made it such a fun watch." With the first season's cast dynamics being greatly enjoyable, they demand the re-casting in the upcoming instalment as well. They are also abuzz with speculation regarding the concept for season 2. "No idea how they’ll pull it off this time, but hopefully it’s something fresh and new," they stated.

Also the K-pop star's presence will add on to the show's popularity, as per X-users. Some are, however, of the opinion that Jin would not be able to make it to the variety show's next season as he would be swarmed up with his solo and group musical and brand promotional schedule.

