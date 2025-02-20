Kim Hye Soo, Jung Sung Il’s Unmasked ending explained: Shocking revelations about Han Do and season 2 possibility

The thrilling investigative drama Unmasked wrapped up its 12-episode run on Disney+ on February 19, 2025, with an explosive finale that left audiences reeling. Starring Kim Hye Soo as the relentless journalist Oh So Ryong and Jung Sung Il as the determined producer Han Do, the series followed the Trigger team as they took on powerful elites, uncovering deep-rooted corruption in politics and media.

The final episodes brought long-awaited justice as Oh So Ryong and her team exposed Assemblyman Cho Jin Man and the influential Hanju Group. However, just as one mystery was solved, another emerged, leaving the door wide open for a potential second season.

After a season filled with shocking revelations, betrayals, and dangerous confrontations, Unmasked reached its climax as Trigger shifted its focus to Assemblyman Cho Jin Man, who had long been suspected of covering up heinous crimes. Despite facing constant threats and pushback, Oh So Ryong, Han Do, and their allies pushed forward with their investigation.

One of the key breakthroughs came when Oh So Ryong discovered an old location tracker sent by Cho Hae Won before her supposed death. The device, designed to work in pairs, emitted a sound when near its counterpart. As she pursued the case, she met a journalist from another media outlet who revealed an unpublished story about Cho Jin Man watching inappropriate content during an assembly session.

Han Do tracked down a former police officer who had worked with his late father. The officer disclosed shocking details about Cho Hae Won's past, revealing that she had once confessed to murdering Cha Seong Wook but seemed disturbed by the fact that she was set free by the Hanju Group. Meanwhile, Oh So Ryong secretly interviewed Cho Jin Man, who offered her a CEO position in exchange for dropping her investigation, but she refused. He denied ties to Cho Hae Won’s death, and her search for the missing tracker at his house was unsuccessful.

The deeper they dug, the more horrifying the truth became. Writer Hong Na Hee uncovered disturbing evidence linking Cho Jin Man to a human trafficking ring. The footage of him watching explicit content wasn't just a coincidence; it came from an underground site that catered to high-profile clients engaged in criminal activities.

The investigation took a dramatic turn when Oh So Ryong, Han Do, and Kang Gi Ho (Joo Jung Hyuk) followed a lead to a river mentioned by Cho Jin Man. There, they made a gruesome discovery: the second tracker was attached to a statue sculpted in the likeness of Cha Seong Wook. But what they found next was even more horrifying: the riverbed was filled with human skeletons. This shocking revelation confirmed that the Hanju Group had been covering up murders for years.

However, before they could take action, Hanju Group’s private security forces arrived, attempting to silence them. Just as all hope seemed lost, the police arrived with an arrest warrant for Cho Jin Man and a search warrant for the site. The evidence against him was overwhelming, yet he attempted to evade responsibility by invoking his rights as an assemblyman.

In a last-ditch effort to save himself, Cho Jin Man reached out to media tycoon CEO Koo Hyeong Tae, who advised him to blame his late father, Cho Tae Su. By painting himself as a victim of his father’s violent past, Cho Jin Man hoped to manipulate public sentiment and avoid prosecution. However, his plan quickly fell apart when a young trafficking victim, who had been drugged and held captive in his home, escaped and turned herself over to the authorities.

With Cho Jin Man’s arrest imminent, CEO Koo saw an opportunity to control the narrative. He approached Oh So Ryong with a proposition: if Trigger aired his confession in a way that allowed him to rehabilitate his public image, he would provide them with Cho Hae Won’s confession from two decades ago. While Oh So Ryong saw this as a necessary trade-off to expose the full truth, Han Do fiercely opposed the deal.

Unable to see eye to eye, Oh So Ryong asked Han Do to step away from the case. However, it was later shown that So Ryong asked Han Do to do the investigation in secrecy. Working behind the scenes, he obtained incriminating evidence against CEO Koo from Director Son Hui Won. When Trigger finally aired their report, CEO Koo was momentarily relieved as netizens praised him for his supposed honesty.

But his victory was short-lived. Moments later, an anonymous post from Dr. Trigger (who was none other than Han Do) exposed his history of spying on employees and suppressing critical information about the Hanju Group’s crimes. This revelation sent shockwaves through the public, ensuring that CEO Koo, too, would face the consequences of his actions.

Just when it seemed the battle for justice had concluded, one final twist reignited the intrigue. Police officer Yu uncovered financial transactions indicating that Hanju Group had transferred large sums of money to a shell company before Cho Hae Won’s supposed death. Adding to the mystery, her autopsy had never been conducted, raising the chilling possibility that she was still alive. The Trigger team, now reinvigorated with a new purpose, realized their work was far from over. If Cho Hae Won was indeed alive, she could be the key to unraveling even deeper layers of corruption.

With the unresolved mystery surrounding Cho Hae Won and the possibility of further exposés by Trigger, the foundation for a second season has been firmly established. As of now, Disney+ and the production team have yet to confirm a renewal, but given the show’s popularity and the lingering questions, a continuation seems highly likely.