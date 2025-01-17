Kim Min Hee expecting out-of-wedlock first child at 42 with director Hong Sang Soo despite lack of divorce with wife

Actress Kim Min Hee (42) is pregnant with her first child with her live-in partner, director Hong Sang Soo (64). The baby is expected to be born this spring, as reported by K-Media on January 17. The to-be parents have been living together for nine years now, even though Hong Sang Soo is still legally married to his wife. About the pregnancy news, the director's wife told K-Star News that she wasn't aware of that.

As per Dispatch, the actress conceived naturally and has been undergoing a normal medical checkup since then. Kim Min Hee and Hong Sang Soo discovered their pregnancy last summer and visited an obstetrics clinic together on January 15. However, they did not grab any attention from netizens during their hospital visits.

As per reports, Hong Sang Soo has been a supportive partner and accompanied Kim Min Hee in every step of the process, starting from the time of pregnancy discovery to taking her for regular check-ups and tests. The two of them first met during the filming of Right Now, Wrong Then in 2015 and fell in love with each other. However, Hong Sang Soo has already been married since 1985.

Still, the actor and director decided to get entangled in an affair and publicly accepted it two years later. To date, Hong Sang Soo is legally married to his wife but lives separately with Kim Min Hee. Director Hong filed a divorce suit against his wife in the Seoul Family Court in November 2016, but the case got dismissed in 2019. He had not appealed since then but hinted at the possibility of a second attempt at appeal sometime later, when he would deem fit.

After leaving the house he lived in with his wife and daughter, Hong Sang Soo resided with Kim Min Hee at Apgujeong-dong, Seoul, to be close to the latter's parents. Later they moved to Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, which is their current residence. As per K-media reports, the two of them were seen spending quality time together in December last year, doing outings in Seoul, such as dining and grocery shopping at a local market. Notably, the actress drove the car in the outings as she recently resumed taking driving lessons, possibly in preparation for the upcoming arrival of their baby.

