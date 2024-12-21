Kim Nam Gil’s The Fiery Priest season 2 record 11.9 percent ahead of finale; When the Phone Rings maintains steady viewership

The Fiery Priest is a South Korean K-drama series that came back to the screens with its second season. The lead actor of the show, Kim Nam Gil, reprised his role as a feisty man of god who solves crimes. With the new episode, the show has managed to garner a high viewership, making it one of the most-watched shows of the week.

On December 21, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the shows that aired on the previous day. According to stats, The Fiery Priest 2 became the most-watched show across all programs airing on Friday, drawing an impressive nationwide average rating of 11.9 percent for its premiere. Among the key demographic of viewers aged 20 to 49, the drama also claimed the top spot of the week, achieving an average rating of 4 percent.

Kim Nam Gil steps into the role of Kim Hae Il, a hot-tempered priest with a knack for solving crimes as an ex-NIS agent. Kim Sung Kyun, who will be playing the character of Goo Dae Young, is clumsy and a pushover but extremely dedicated to his work. Honey Lee or Lee Ha Nee will also be returning to play Park Kyung Sun, who is a corrupt prosecutor who changed her ways in the first season.

The new season also consists of a new face, BIBI, the South Korean singer. She will be taking up the role of Goo Ja Young, who is a narcotics detective and is extremely passionate about her work. The final episode of the show will be released on December 27, 2024.

On the other hand, the seventh episode of When the Phone Rings has been released, achieving an average nationwide rating of 6.0 percent, maintaining a steady viewership. Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience.

The new episode of the show will be released on December 21, 2024 on the global streaming platform Netflix.

