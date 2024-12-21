TXT announces first-ever Europe concert for world tour ACT: PROMISE EP. 2; Kicks off in March 2025

TXT, the popular boy band, has announced that they will be going on a tour titled ACT: PROMISE EP. 2. Moreover, they have also confirmed that they will be performing in Europe for the first time ever. They recently made their comeback with their seventh mini-album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, on November 4, 2024.

On December 21, 2024, BIGHIT Music announced that their boy group TXT, also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, will be going on ACT: PROMISE EP. 2 world tour in 2025. The band has also confirmed that the European leg of the tour marks their debut performance on the continent. Several dates have been released, starting from Barcelona on March 20, 2025; London on March 25, 2024; Berlin on March 27, 2025; Paris on March 30, 2025; and Amsterdam on April 1, 2025.

Previously, the dates of the first shows of the tour have also been revealed at Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, from March 7, 2025, to March 9, 2025.

Previously, BIGHIT Music released an official statement announcing that TXT will take a long break following their appearance at the Golden Disc Awards 2025 on January 5. The group will conclude their 2024 activities and temporarily halt all group and solo promotions. The members will spend the holidays with their loved ones and take some much-needed rest. However, the group promises to return with more exciting content in 2025.

TXT made their comeback with their seventh mini-album, The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY, which includes a total of six songs, including the lead single Over the Moon, as well as Heaven, Danger, Resist (Not Gonna Run Away), Forty One Winks, and Higher Than Heaven. With a total of 1,217,880 copies sold, the album became the group’s fourth consecutive release to sell more than 1 million copies on its release day.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, formed by BIGHIT Music, consists of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The group officially debuted on March 4, 2019, with the EP The Dream Chapter: Star.

The group achieved commercial success with their debut album and quickly became one of the rising stars in K-pop. Additionally, they made history as the first Korean boy band invited to headline and perform at one of the biggest and most prestigious music festivals, Lollapalooza.

