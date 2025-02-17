Kim Sae Ron death: Funeral to be held on February 19 at Seoul Asan Medical Center; know about visiting details

Kim Sae Ron tragically passed away at an early age of 24 on February 16. Her death was discovered by a friend of hers after the South Korean actress failed to attend their pre-scheduled meet. The friend went to check on the actress at her Seoul home, saw her unconscious and informed the police. She was later pronounced as dead. The details of her last rights were revealed on February 17.

Kim Sae Ron's funeral proceedings will take place at the funeral hall of Seoul Asan Medical Centerin Pungnap 2-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul, as per K-media agency Dispatch. The actress' coffin will be borne out on February 19 at 6:20 a.m. KST, marking the final farewell. Her father has taken on the role of chief mourner, and the family is overwhelmed with grief as they come to terms with the sudden and tragic loss of their beloved eldest daughter, leaving behind two younger siblings, Kim Ah Ron and Kim Ye Ron.

Mourners will be allowed to pay their respects, starting today. The Bloodhound actress' death is still being investigated. As per police statement, their isn't any signs of foul play in her death, neither is there a suicide note that would indicate to the possibility of her taking her own life. An official mentioned that her friend informed them of the happening on February 16 at around 4:50 pm KST (1:20 pm IST). The exact cause of her death is yet not known.

She debuted in the South Korean entertainment industry as a child actress in 2009. She last appeared in Netflix's Bloodhounds (2023), alongside Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi. As per K-media reports, she was filming a new project, The Guitar Man, before her tragic demise. A source close to her revealed she had plans of making a comeback after a two-year hiatus with the project, following the changing of her name to Kim Ah Im.