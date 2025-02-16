BREAKING: Bloodhounds actor Kim Sae Ron found dead at her apartment, she was 24; report

Trigger Warning: Mention of death



Actor Kim Sae Ron, known for her acting in K-dramas like Listen to My Heart, The Queen's Classroom and Hi! School-Love On, was reportedly found dead at her home on February 16. As per a Dispatch report, emergency services were sent to her house after an acquaintance's call. Further details are awaited.

On Sunday, according to a report by The Korea Herald, police confirmed that Kim Sae Ron was found dead at her apartment after being discovered by a friend who called them at around 4:50 pm KST (1:20 pm IST). As of the latest update, police are said to be investigating the cause of the 24-year-old actress' sudden death. The police have not discovered a forced break-in at her house according to their briefing

Kim Sae Ron is known to have debuted as a child actress first in 2009 at the mere age of 9. She was last seen in Netflix's Bloodhounds which also starred Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi. The two lead actors recently confirmed their participation in season 2 of the show, alongside Rain who is said to be taking on the role of a villain. However, Kim Sae Ron's participation was not discussed after taking a break in her acting career following a drunk-driving incident in 2022. In Bloodhounds, Kim Sae Ron played the role of Cha Hyeon Ju.