Kim Sae Ron death: Won Bin found crying at wake, Han So Hee and Kim Bo Ra among visitors at funeral home

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron tragically passed away on February 16. Her untimely death at the young age of 24 left her friends, family, co-workers, and fans in great shock and sorrow. Currently, the mourners are paying her a last visit before her funeral takes place on February 19. Among her entertainment industry friends and colleagues, Han So Hee, Won Bin, and more visited her funeral home, as reported by K-media, Daily Sports, on February 17.

Kim Sae Ron's funeral proceedings will take place at the Seoul Asan Medical Center's funeral hall in Pungnap 2-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul. Reportedly, Gyeongseong Creature fame Han So Hee rushed to the funeral home as soon as it was established, where she paid her condolences with a somber expression. Overwhelmed with emotion, she stayed there for over an hour, seemingly unable to leave the bereaved family in a sorrowful state.

Besides her, actor Won Bin also paid his respects to his co-star at the venue. Won Bin shared a close bond with Kim Sae Ron; thus, her sudden demise made him emotional. He was reportedly seen wiping his tears with his sleeves and tissues while talking to acquaintances, as per K-media Chosun Ilbo. The actor visited the funeral home around 12:47 p.m. KST in a black suit and a polo shirt. After paying his respects at her wake, he had a simple meal and left the funeral home around 1:18 p.m. KST.

He worked with the deceased in the 2010 action thriller The Man from Nowhere. Kim Bo Ra also visited the funeral hall, besides AKMU duo Lee Chan Hyuk and Lee Su Hyun and TV host Jang Sung Kyu. Actress Lee Na Young, the wife of Won Bin, paid her respects by sending a memorial wreath. Other notable memorial wreaths at the funeral venue included those from Cha Eun Woo, Seo Ye Ji, IU, Gong Myung, Kim Bo Ra, and the K-pop band FT Island.