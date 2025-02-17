Kim Sae Ron cause of death: Police confirm suicide after investigation; says no note was found at scene

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide an death.

South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron suddenly passed away on February 16, at her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul. Her death was discovered by a friend of hers, who reported the incident to police. Her death was under investigation, and recently, on February 17, the police revealed the cause of her death to be suicide, as reported by Korean media outlet Sports Chosun.

A police official said, "We believe that the late Kim Sae Ron made an extreme choice and will be handling it as a death case" during a regular briefing at the National Investigation Headquarters. As per them, "There is nothing special about the investigation" and ruled out the case as suicide. Additionally they mentioned, "No will has been found" at the scene, which might hint at the reason for the Bloodhounds actress' taking her own life.

They stated that they cannot confirm whether an autopsy will be conducted, out of respect for the wishes of Kim Sae Ron's family. On initial investigation, the police revealed on February 16 that they found no signs of forced break-in or any other foul play in her death. As per them, her friend found her unconscious at her apartment after the actress failed to attend their pre-arranged meeting. The officials mentioned being informed about the incident by the friend at around 4:45 p.m. KST.

On the work front, the actress reportedly concluded the filming of her last project, Guitar Man, in November last year. It was to mark her comeback in the industry after her appearance in Netflix's Bloodhounds (2023), starring alongside Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.