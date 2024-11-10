Happy Birthday Won Bin: Closer look at Autumn in My Heart actor’s life in last 10 years, marriage to Lee Na Young, and more

Won Bin, the actor who set fire to fans’ hearts with Autumn in My Heart turns 47 years old today. Known for his extremely charming looks and charismatic demeanor, this star has once reigned the K-content world. However, it’s been quite a few years since we saw him on the screen. Where is he now? Let’s find out on his special day.

Who is Won Bin- his early life

If you haven’t watched any K-content released before 10 years ago, you might not known about this heartthrob. Won Bin was born Kim Do Jin on November 10, 1977. Later, he took this name to use for professional purposes. It was revealed that he was recruited by a TV network during the last semester of high school. While taking acting classes, he appeared in several dramas, playing supporting roles.

He made his official acting debut in 1997 with a role in Propose, a drama film. In the following years, he continued to build his filmography with an array of diverse roles.

Film and dramas starring Won Bin

Won Bin managed to leave a legacy as one of the most beloved and recognized actors in Korea, despite having only a few works under his portfolio. Following his acting debut in 1997, he landed his first lead role in in 1999 drama Kwangki. He soon rose to prominence as Korea’s teen heartthrob at that time.

His big breakthrough came with Autumn in My Heart (200) and Tough Guy’s Love (2000). In particular, he became a household name after portraying heart-fluttering on-screen chemistry with Song Hye Kyo in Autumn in My Heart.

However, it was his role in the blockbuster war film Taegukgi (2004) that propelled him to global stardom. He portrayed the role of a sensitive young brother, demonstrating his outstanding acting skills, which earned him international recognition.

The film was also a huge success in South Korea with 11.75 million tickets sold approximately.

Apart from these, he has also starred in series like Jump, Kwangki, Kkoji, Friends, and more. Some of his other big-screen projects are Guns & Talks, My Brother, and Mother.

Where is Won Bin now?

So what exactly happened to Won Bin? Despite such massive popularity in the 2000s, why didn’t he appear in any work over 14 years after The Man from Nowhere (2014)? Well, he has been on a hiatus but still remains one of Korea’s beloved stars. While he didn’t officially bid goodbye to the screen world, the reason for his prolonged break seems to be many reasons including not finding the right project. He even passed on the reunion of the Taegukgi cast due to his hiatus. So, what has he been doing lately?

In 2015, Won Bin tied the knot to Lee Na Young, one of the top actresses in South Korea, known for Romance Is a Bonus Book, One Day Off, The Fugitive: Plan B, and more works.

In December of the same year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Following the beginning of the new chapter in his life, the actor was planning on getting back to acting. In 2016, he received an offer to lead the Korean remake of the 2013 film Still Life by auteur Umberto Pasolini. However, the casting wasn’t finalized ultimately. Due to some differences between the director and him, he refused the offer.

The same year, Won Bin was in talks for another highly-anticipated project. His 2010 film The Man from Nowhere was being discussed for a Hollywood remake. Director Lee Chang Dong was also rumored to have been considering the project. Ultimately, it fell through due to poor coordination between the production team and the actor’s team. He was once again unable to make his comeback.

A few years later, he was considering marking his return with a TV series instead. Won Bin was in discussion to star in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, a high-budget blockbuster drama helmed by director Jang Young Woo, also known for Mr. Sunshine, Crash Landing on You, Sweet Home, and more. Even though the screenplay was good, he ultimately turned down the casting offer as he felt “‘too burdened with returning to acting through a drama.” The actor has only appeared in commercial films in recent years. He has been spotted filming advertisements many times since 2022.

For now, there’s no news about his comeback. Only time will tell, if fans will ever be able to see him on the screen once again, and if yes, then would it be a blockbuster film or a smash-hit K-drama!

As he turns 47 today, we wish the handsome actor a very happy birthday. His fans will continue to support him in whatever he chooses to do next, be it spending time with his family or releasing a new work.

