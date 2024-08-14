Kim Seon Ho in talks to reunite with Start-Up co-star Bae Suzy after 4 years in webtoon-based drama Delusion; Report

Will the K-dramaland witness the magic of Kim Seon Ho and Bae Suzy pairing once again? The latest reports suggest there’s a massive possibility for the same. While Suzy is already in talks to lead the upcoming webtoon-based drama Delusion, Kim Seon Ho also received an offer to co-star with her. If both of them confirm their appearances, fans will be able to witness their synergy once again after 4 years since Start-Up.

On August 14, Korean media outlet Star News reported that Kim Seon Ho has been approached to play the male lead in the upcoming drama Delusion. His agency SALT Entertainment confirmed that he has received a casting offer for the same and is currently positively reviewing it.

On the other hand, Bae Suzy is also under discussion to portray the female protagonist in this drama. If both actors confirm their respective roles, the duo will reunite after 4 years since co-starring in the 2020 drama Start-Up.

Fans can look forward to witnessing their heart-fluttering chemistry once again on the screen.

The upcoming drama Delusion is based on the webtoon of the same name by Hongjacga. Set in the backdrop of 1800s Shanghai and 1935s Gyeongseong, the series will depict a dark romance story.

When Yoon Yi Ho, an artist, is commissioned to paint a portrait of a vampire woman named Song Jeong Hwa, mysterious events start occurring. Meanwhile, while working on the portrait, the artist gradually becomes fascinated with the enigmatic vampire while being ensnared by her many secrets.

Kim Seon Ho has been approached to play Yoon Yi Ho, while Bae Suzy will likely take on the role of Song Jeong Hwa. Previously, Ryu Jun Yeol and his ex-girlfriend Han So Hee were under discussion to portray the characters. However, it didn’t work out after their dating row became a controversy.

Delusion is being helmed by Han Jae Rim, a visionary director known for Netflix’s The 8 Show and film Emergency Declaration.

Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho’s new Disney+ drama The Tyrant premiered its first 2 episodes today. Now, excitement runs high for his next possible endeavor with Bae Suzy.

