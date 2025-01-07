Kim Soo Hyun, Jo Bo Ah turn lovers-to-rivals in high-octane crime drama Knock Off: Watch teaser

Disney+ has teased some clips of Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah's Knock Off with the release of its 2025 South Korean content lineup. The teaser for the crime drama offers a sneak peek at the lead actors' transitions between their roles as lovers and rivals.

After basking in the success of Queen of Tears (2024), Kim Soo Hyun is set to return in 2025 with Knock Off, taking on a completely different role. Audiences will get to see more of his action-hero side in this upcoming drama.

Watch the original teaser of the 2025 South Korean content line-up of Disney+ here:

About Knock Off

Knock Off is helmed by director Park Hyun Suk, renowned for directing Song of the Bandits and Uncontrollably Fond, among other hits. This Disney+ K-drama follows Kim Sung Joon (Kim Soo Hyun) on his extraordinary journey from being a regular office worker to becoming the vice president of the global counterfeit market. He is forced to choose this path after losing his job during the 1997 Asian financial crisis (commonly referred to as the IMF crisis in South Korea).

On May 29, the production house confirmed that Knock Off will premiere in 2025 in two parts. This 18-episode series will air 9 episodes in the first season, with the remaining 9 episodes releasing in the second. The exact programming and release dates are yet to be announced.

The teaser offers glimpses of this high-octane drama, highlighting Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah's charming on-screen chemistry.

Fans can’t keep calm as two of the most talented actors in the industry, Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah, have joined forces for this highly anticipated project. Jo Bo Ah was last seen in Destined With You alongside Rowoon, where fans witnessed her charming “lover girl” side. However, in Knock Off, viewers will get to see a more serious and determined side of her.

In the drama, Jo Bo Ah takes on the role of Song Hye Jung, the ex-girlfriend of Kim Sung Joon (Kim Soo Hyun) and a dedicated special judicial police officer. Tasked with enforcing laws against counterfeit goods, her mission creates a complex and tension-filled dynamic between her and Kim Sung Joon.

For international fans, here’s the teaser of Disney+’s 2025 South Korean content lineup with English subtitles:

