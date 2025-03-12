Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating controversy: Goldmedalist’s demand for 700 million KRW, threats to sue revealed in report

The controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron has intensified as Dispatch released new details about a financial dispute between Sae Ron and her former agency, Gold Medalist. According to documents obtained by Dispatch, the agency sent a formal content certification to Kim Sae Ron in March 2024, demanding repayment of a 700 million KRW debt.

Gold Medalist’s legal document, sent to Kim Sae Ron in early March 2024, outlined the terms of a financial agreement between the actress and her former agency. The letter stated that Sae Ron had borrowed 686.4 million won from the agency on November 22, 2022, under the condition that she would repay the amount by December 31, 2023. However, as of 2024, she had failed to fulfill this financial obligation.

The agency’s tone in the letter was firm and unforgiving, warning: "You entered into a loan agreement to borrow 686,409,653 won from the client on 2022.11.22 and to repay it by 2023.12.31. However, you have not repaid the above loan debt even though it is due. If the full amount of the loan (700 million won) is not paid within a short period of time, we will take civil and criminal legal action.”

At that time, Kim Sae Ron was reportedly facing severe financial difficulties. She was known to be the first celebrity to sign an exclusive contract with Gold Medalist, a company originally established around Kim Soo Hyun as a one-man agency before expanding its roster. Following her contract termination, Sae Ron may have assumed that the debt had been settled, leading to confusion and distress when she received the legal notice. With no clear way to pay off the substantial amount, she sought help from someone she had trusted in the past: Kim Soo Hyun.

Amid the pressure of looming legal action, Kim Sae Ron reached out to Kim Soo Hyun in March 2024, sending a heartfelt text message in a final attempt to resolve her financial troubles. Garosero Research Institute released the alleged text exchange, revealing the urgent plea she sent on March 24, 2024: "Oppa, it's Sae Ron. I received a certified letter. They are suing me. If I have to pay 700 million won immediately, I really can't. Do I really have to go to court? Please help me. Give me some time."

This message was met with silence from Kim Soo Hyun. According to reports, despite their past relationship, he chose not to respond. Feeling cornered and desperate, Kim Sae Ron resorted to a subtle yet impactful cry for attention. She uploaded a photo of herself alongside Kim Soo Hyun on social media, only to delete it shortly afterward. This action caused a lot of buzz.

At the time, media speculation ran rampant, with various reports claiming that Kim Sae Ron was preparing to release a public statement regarding the matter. In response, Dispatch reached out directly to her, seeking clarification. Their text exchange unfolded as follows:

Dispatch: We contacted you after seeing the report. It was mentioned that you would be making a statement. Should we wait for your statement?

Kim Sae Ron: Ah, no, I never said I would be making a statement. I just mentioned that I might need some time to organize my thoughts.

From this response, it appeared that Kim Sae Ron did not want the issue to escalate further. However, as the controversy continues to unfold, the silence from Kim Soo Hyun and repeated denial from his agency Gold Medalist has only fueled further speculation.