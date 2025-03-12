Jo Se Ho distancing himself? Comedian unfollows Kim Soo Hyun amid explosive Kim Sae Ron dating controversy

Recent online activity by comedian Jo Se Ho has drawn attention, as it was discovered that he is no longer following actor Kim Soo Hyun on social media. The change, which was noticed on March 12, has fueled speculation regarding a possible rift between the two entertainers, especially given the ongoing controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun.

Jo Se Ho and Kim Soo Hyun first became acquainted through MBC’s variety show Good Day and have maintained a friendly relationship over time. The comedian is known to be part of the ‘88-Line’ friendship group, which includes several other well-known celebrities such as G-Dragon, Jung Hae In, Lee Soo Hyuk, Im Si Wan, and Hwang Kwang Hee. Notably, Jo Se Ho continues to follow the other members of the group, making his decision to unfollow only Kim Soo Hyun even more conspicuous.

With Kim Soo Hyun currently embroiled in a serious controversy, many are questioning whether Jo Se Ho’s move was a deliberate act of distancing himself from the actor. However, others caution against reading too much into it, as social media activity does not always reflect personal relationships.

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun first erupted on March 10 when the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, known for its often sensationalist claims, released a video making shocking allegations about the actor. In the video, a woman who identified herself as Kim Sae Ron’s aunt alleged that Kim Soo Hyun had been in a romantic relationship with the late actress for six years, starting when she was only 15 years old and he was 27.

Advertisement

The claim sparked intense public debate, as the alleged relationship would have begun when Kim Sae Ron was still a minor. Outrage quickly spread online, with many questioning the truth behind the allegations and demanding clarification from Kim Soo Hyun and his agency. In response, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, swiftly denied the accusations, stating, “The assertions made on the YouTube broadcast are completely false.” However, despite the firm denial, the situation intensified further on March 11 when the Garosero Research Institute released additional materials that added fuel to the controversy.

The newly revealed content included a selfie of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron, in which he appears to be kissing her on the cheek. Additionally, alleged text messages from Kim Sae Ron to Kim Soo Hyun were made public. In one of these messages, she reportedly pleaded for time to pay a financial settlement of 700 million KRW, stating that she was not refusing to pay but simply could not afford to do so all at once.

Advertisement

With the controversy continuing to dominate headlines, attention has now turned to how those in the entertainment industry are responding. Jo Se Ho’s decision to unfollow Kim Soo Hyun on social media has only intensified speculation, with some interpreting it as a subtle yet deliberate move to cut ties with the actor. However, without an official statement from Jo Se Ho himself, the reasons behind his actions remain unclear.