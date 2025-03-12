Kim Soo Hyun breaks silence on cheek kiss photo and Kim Sae Ron’s ‘save me’ text: ‘There is no…’

Gold Medalist, the agency representing actor Kim Soo Hyun, has reiterated its firm stance regarding allegations surrounding his past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Despite newly surfaced claims from the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, the agency has stated that their initial position remains unchanged.

On March 12, Gold Medalist responded to SPOTV News, saying, "There is no change to the official position we previously relayed." The agency had earlier denied all accusations linking Kim Soo Hyun to Kim Sae Ron in a romantic relationship and announced plans to take strong legal action against the spread of misinformation.

This latest statement follows Garosero Research Institute’s release of additional materials on March 11, including a photograph of Kim Soo Hyun kissing Kim Sae Ron on the cheek, along with a text message allegedly sent by the late actress to the actor.

The message reportedly detailed Kim Sae Ron’s financial struggles, as she sought more time to resolve a legal dispute involving a 700 million won settlement. In the text, she allegedly wrote, “I received a certified letter stating that they are suing. They said they would give me plenty of time, so I'm preparing hard for my comeback. I'll pay back little by little, say a certain percentage for each project. I'm not saying I won't pay, but if you ask me for 700 million won right now, I really can't. It's not that I won't, I just can't. Do I really have to go to court? Please save me. I'm begging you, give me time."

The photo released alongside the message is believed to have been taken on the same day as another image Kim Sae Ron had posted and later deleted from social media last year. Garosero claimed that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron had been romantically involved for six years, beginning when she was just 15 years old.

Gold Medalist, however, has strongly refuted these claims, stating, “What Garosero claimed about Kim Soo Hyun is clearly false. This is exactly the same behavior as the so-called cyber wrecker that the deceased suffered from so much while she was alive." Despite the latest developments, Kim Soo Hyun has maintained his denial of the allegations, and his agency remains committed to taking legal measures against what they call baseless rumors.