The controversies surrounding Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun have intensified, becoming increasingly entangled. As former labelmates under the GOLDMEDALIST agency, the two actors have become a major topic of discussion among netizens.

Kim Sae Ron’s tragic passing on February 16, 2025, which coincided with Kim Soo Hyun’s birthday, sent shockwaves through the industry, creating turmoil for both the actor and GOLDMEDALIST. The situation escalated further following reports from the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute.

But who manages GOLDMEDALIST? Who is the CEO of this agency? Well, here's everything to know about the company, which was established in 2019.

The agency GOLDMEDALIST was founded in 2019 by director Lee Sa Rang and producer Kim Mi Hye. Lee Sa Rang, known as Lee Ro Be, is Kim Soo Hyun’s cousin. According to Kbizoom, Ahn Seung Su served as the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

The agency currently represents Kim Soo Hyun, Seol In Ah, Choi Hyun Wook, Kim Su Gyeom, Kim Seung Ho, Lee Chae Min, Lee Jong Hyun, Yoo Eun Ji, Jeong Han Seol, Kim Si Eun, and Song Ga Yeon. Former artists include Kim Sae Ron, Jo Seung Hee, and Seo Yea Ji.

Well, let's dive into the history of Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun's dating, life and career.

Kim Sae Ron rose to stardom as a child star. At the age of nine, she made her acting debut. She was born on July 31, 2000. She became well-known after co-starring with Won Bin in the highly regarded movie The Man from Nowhere (2010). She was featured in dramas like Leverage and Hi! School-Love On, and more.

Her career, however, was marred by scandal with her involvement in a drunk-driving incident in 2022, which resulted in difficulties and criticism.

Kim Sae Ron's struggles started after her DUI incident in 2022, which led to her departure from GOLDMEDALIST in December 2022. The agency later demanded she repay 700 million KRW.

Kim Sae Ron was found deceased in her Seoul residence on February 16, 2025, at the age of 24. Authorities confirmed her death as a suicide, with no signs of foul play.

Known for his roles in popular dramas such as Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), My Love from the Star (2013), and It's Okay to Not Be Okay (2020), Kim Soo Hyun is a leading actor in South Korea. After making his acting debut in 2007.

Kim Soo Hyun has established himself as one of the highest-paid performers in South Korea and has earned several accolades over the years. There was a lot of media conjecture recently about Kim Soo-hyun's involvement in dating rumors with actress Kim Sae Ron. GOLDMEDALIST, his agency, has refuted the allegations, nevertheless.

Following Kim Sae Ron's death, allegations surfaced that she and Kim Soo Hyun had been in a six-year relationship starting in 2015, when she was 15 and he was 27.

These claims, reportedly from Kim Sae Ron's family, included alleged handwritten letters from Kim Soo Hyun to Kim Sae Ron during his military service, in which he affectionately called her "Saero-Nero."

Kim Sae Ron's family shared additional updates, revealing that they held 200 photos of Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun together.

Additionally, Kim Sae Ron's neighbor told Dispatch about the age gap between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron, describing it as an open secret. The neighbor also mentioned that the actress used to cry on the staircase.

It was also revealed that Kim Sae Ron messaged Kim Soo Hyun, pleading with him to help her with a 700 million KRW debt. She begged him to give her some time to repay the penalty, which GOLDMEDALIST says was for her Netflix drama Bloodhounds and not related to her DUI case.

