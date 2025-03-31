Kim Soo Hyun speaks for first time amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy via press conference: 'I'm a coward'

Kim Soo Hyun addressed the media and fans for the first time today at 4:30 p.m. KST (1 pm IST) on March 31, regarding the allegations of him dating Kim Sae Ron for six years since she was a minor of 15. The conference was held at the Stanford Hotel in Sangam, Mapo-gu, Seoul, 21 days after the controversy began. He began by apologizing and went on to explain himself, regarding the previous denial of relationship with the late actress and what effects his actions had on others, as reported by CNN.

He said, "I'm sorry. A lot of people seem to be in pain due to me." He referred to the ongoing controversy as "unfortunate" as the late Kim Sae Ron's past was dug up and several uncensored claims surfaced. As per Kim Soo Hyun, "the deceased (Kim Sae Ron) is not able to rest peacefully" because of the ongoing controversy. He also mentioned thinking of himself as "a coward", probably because of not being able to open up about the issue until now. He stated, "I have always been desperate to protect what was mine," possibly indicating to his ex-girlfriend, Kim Sae Ron.

Kim Soo Hyun mentioned being ready to take up "any criticism" if the bereaved family was able to prove their claims against him. That included him dating the actress in her minor days and also sending her questionable KakaoTalk texts when she was a minor. He refuted all the claims, except for the fact that he actually dated her when she was legally an adult. He also shared his reason for denying the past relationship during the airing of his drama Queen of Tears, due to uncertainty of public reaction and its effect on the drama team. And regarding the rest of the allegations, he revealed taking necessary actions to prove his innocence.

