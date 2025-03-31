Kim Soo Hyun accused of being on a house date with minor Kim Sae Ron past midnight in Garosero update

Allegations against Kim Soo Hyun know no boundaries. From Kim Sae Ron’s parents accusing him of a relationship with then-minor Kim Sae Ron to Sulli’s brother calling him a sexual predator for his role in the 2017 film Real. Things are spiralling out of control for the once highest-paid actor in Korea.

On March 30, 2025, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute drops new information against Kim Soo Hyun, bringing in fresh messages and photos from alleged archives. The post claims, "Do you remember what scene this 'video' is? The chicken stew that Kim Sae Ron, then a second-year high school student, diligently made at 11:20 PM. And the song I sang to Kim Sae Ron at 1 AM that day. You Alone. You're a good singer, aren't you? It was the theme song for The Sun and the Moon, right?" A photo of Kim Soo Hyun dressed in casual eating and looking at the camera was attached to the post, with the YouTube channel claiming that this particular image shows him enjoying a late-night meal prepared by his former girlfriend, Kim Sae Ron, who was a minor and still in high school at the time. Garosero also claims that the actor did sing a song from The Moon Embracing the Sun OST to high schooler Kim Sae Ron at 1 am.

Garosero’s post didn't stop there, it further states that Kim Soo Hyun can no longer seem to tolerate the harassment brought by Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family. "But you have already harassed Kim Sae Ron," the post reads, directly calling out the actor again. It continues, "You will definitely go to hell anyway, but before you go to an even more horrible hell, make a sincere public apology right now." Garosero also warned that whatever Kim Soo Hyun says on March 31, it won’t change their stance.

To clear Kim Soo-hyun’s name, his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, announced that a press conference has been scheduled with the actor on March 31, 2025 (Monday). The event will take place at a location in Mapo Gu, Seoul. GOLDMEDALIST stated, “Kim Soo Hyun and his legal representative from law firm LKB & Partners will present his position. Please note that there will be no Q&A session beyond the statement.” The agency also apologized for the concerns and troubles caused by Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron’s dating scandal.