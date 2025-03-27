Kim Sae Ron felt ‘uncomfortable’ with GOLDMEDALIST staff; hoped to be friends with Kim Soo Hyun post breakup in unsent letter

The bereaved family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron has brought forward an emotional letter she wrote in 2024 but never sent to actor Kim Soo Hyun. The revelation, made public through a press conference held by the family’s legal representative, Bu Ji Seok, on March 27, 2025, in Seocho-gu, Seoul, has sparked renewed discussions surrounding the actress’ struggles following her departure from GOLDMEDALIST.

According to Bu Ji Seok, Kim Sae Ron had written the letter to Kim Soo Hyun in 2024, hoping to clear misunderstandings between them. However, due to legal restrictions imposed by GOLDMEDALIST, she never had the chance to deliver it. The deeply personal letter revealed her fears, regrets, and lingering attachment to the actor, as well as her discomfort around employees of her former agency.

In the letter, Kim Sae Ron addressed Kim Soo Hyun by directly writing, "Hi, this is Roni," using her personal nickname. She went on to express how she struggled after leaving GOLDMEDALIST, claiming that no one from the agency would acknowledge or respond to her. She admitted feeling isolated and fearful, especially due to a lawsuit she was worried about.

The actress also mentioned the incident where she uploaded a selfie that seemingly caused controversy, apologizing for any trouble it had brought to Kim Soo Hyun. She explained that her intentions were not malicious but rather a desperate attempt to gain the attention of the agency, which she claimed had cut off all communication with her. As quoted by Koreaboo, “I feel so scared and uncomfortable around the GOLD MEDALIST employees. After I left the agency, no one would respond to my requests to talk but I didn’t want to bother you,” she wrote.

Her words reflected her deep emotional distress as she acknowledged the significance of their relationship, referring to Kim Soo Hyun as her "first and last love." She lamented his avoidance of her, expressing her pain over feeling as though the years they spent together had become meaningless to him. Despite the heartbreak, she wished for them to part on good terms and hoped they could still cheer each other on from afar. She urged, “Let’s just get along, nothing more than that, just the level that we can cheer each other on.”

She even left her phone number and address, hoping he would reach out. However, she ended the letter by stating that if it never reached him, she would take it as a sign that their relationship was truly over. Alongside the letter, the bereaved family also disclosed old text messages exchanged between Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun from June 2016. The messages contained affectionate exchange.