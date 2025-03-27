'Shameless attitude': Kim Sae Ron's family wants Kim Soo Hyun to apologize for grooming and denying relationship with actress; report

Actors Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun are caught in a growing scandal. According to Daum, the controversy intensified after Kim Sae Ron's family held a press conference. Their significant age gap has drawn public and legal scrutiny to their relationship. A press conference took place on March 27, 2025, at 1:30 PM (KST) in Seocho-gu, Seoul. Representing Kim Sae Ron's family was Boo Ji Seok, the head attorney at Law Firm Buyu.

During the event, Boo Ji Seok questioned Kim Soo Hyun's denial of any relationship with Kim Sae Ron during her underage years, highlighting messages from their 2016 conversations. Now Kim Sae Ron's family demands an apology from Kim Soo Hyun.

"If there was no relationship when she was in middle school, then based on these messages, isn't it grooming or a sexual offence?" Boo Ji Seok asserted. Kim Sae Ron's family questioned whether Kim Soo Hyun knowing the actress was a minor qualifies as grooming. They also argued that inappropriate messages on KakaoTalk should be considered a sexual offence. He further challenged Kim Soo Hyun's stance, asking, "If they weren't dating, then what was it? Is there even a need to respond further?" The family's attorney criticized Kim Soo Hyun for having a "shameless attitude" and underlined that the purpose of disclosing private messages was to increase public awareness of the circumstance. Boo Ji Seok also disclosed that the family has more evidence, but they are keeping it to themselves to preserve both parties' honor.

"We also have other information," Boo Ji Seok stated. "However, to safeguard the honor of Kim Sae Ron and her family, we have chosen not to release it—at least, not yet." He implied that if Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, issues any statements to justify their situation, the family will reveal more evidence in response. As the controversy continues to unfold, the public awaits any official reaction from Kim Soo Hyun and his GOLDMEDALIST representatives regarding the allegations and the potential release of additional information.