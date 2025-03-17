Kim Soo Hyun to be edited out of Good Day after backlash amid Kim Sae Ron controversy; know changes to episode releases

MBC’s popular variety program Good Day has announced its decision to edit out all scenes featuring Kim Soo Hyun amid growing controversy surrounding the actor. The production team issued a formal statement on March 17, explaining the rationale behind the move and detailing the steps being taken to ensure a smooth transition in upcoming episodes.

“We sincerely apologize for causing concern to those who have been watching ‘Good Day.’ The production team is fully aware of the gravity of the controversy surrounding one of the cast members and is continuing production while prioritizing the reactions of our viewers.”

The controversy involving Kim Soo Hyun has put the production team in a challenging position, as Good Day is a pre-recorded program that typically finalizes its episodes one to two weeks in advance. This lead time is necessary due to the extensive translation process required for international broadcasting and streaming platforms. Despite the logistical challenges, the show’s producers made the urgent decision to edit out Kim Soo Hyun’s footage from the recently aired episode 5 as soon as the controversy emerged. However, because the episode had already been submitted for translation and distribution, the last-minute edits resulted in a shortened broadcast, with approximately 10 minutes of missing content.

The controversy also had a major impact on a March 13 recording session, that had already been delayed while awaiting an official statement from Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST. Initially, the production team held off on filming, hoping for clarification from the agency. However, GOLDMEDALIST later informed them that an official statement would not be released until the following week, leaving little room to adjust the schedule further.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the situation, the Good Day team ultimately proceeded with the recording but took deliberate steps to minimize Kim Soo Hyun’s interaction with other cast members. Anticipating the need for post-production edits, the team carefully structured the shoot to make it easier to remove the actor’s segments if necessary.

One of the most affected portions of the show is the Good Day General Assembly segment, which first aired in episode 5 and was originally filmed on February 18. This segment was scheduled to unfold over the next six to seven episodes, meaning Kim Soo Hyun’s presence would have continued throughout multiple broadcasts. To address this, the production team has opted to significantly reduce or completely remove his appearances from these future episodes. Additionally, any individual recordings featuring Kim Soo Hyun from the March 13 session will not be included in the final broadcast.

“The production team has decided to edit out Kim Soo Hyun’s appearances as much as possible. Additionally, the individual recording session involving the cast member on March 13 will not be aired.”

The production team acknowledged the unexpected changes and expressed sincere apologies to loyal viewers who may have noticed inconsistencies or missing content in the most recent episode. However, they emphasized that their priority is to respect the concerns of the audience while maintaining the program’s core mission of providing entertaining and uplifting content.

Despite these setbacks, the Good Day team reassured viewers that they are committed to delivering high-quality programming and will continue to move forward in a way that prioritizes both the experience of the remaining cast members and the integrity of the show. They also extended their gratitude to fans who have supported the program and promised to do their best to ensure that future episodes remain engaging, enjoyable, and free from any controversy.