Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron scandal timeline so far: Dating confirmation, 'miss you-love you' letters, controversial photo leaks, more
This week’s roundup: Kim Soo Hyun’s past with Kim Sae Ron sparks heated debate as leaked letters, private photos, and new allegations emerge. Read to know all the details!
The controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron has continued to escalate, with new revelations, allegations, and responses surfacing in the past few days. From the initial accusations made by Kim Sae Ron’s alleged aunt to GOLDMEDALIST’s multiple statements, the situation has only intensified, affecting Kim Soo Hyun’s public image and professional career. Here’s a comprehensive roundup of all the major developments this week.
- On March 14, 2025, GOLDMEDALIST issued an official statement, acknowledging that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were in a romantic relationship.
- However, the agency strongly denied claims that their relationship started when Kim Sae Ron was a minor, stating that they only began dating in the summer of 2019 when she had already reached adulthood.
- This directly contradicts previous allegations that the two had been together since 2016, when Kim Sae Ron was 15.
- GOLDMEDALIST addressed the question of why Kim Soo Hyun did not respond to Kim Sae Ron’s messages asking for help during her legal troubles.
- The agency stated that they had advised Kim Soo Hyun not to get involved and assured him they would handle the situation professionally.
- Reports surfaced that Kim Soo Hyun is finding it extremely difficult to cope with the ongoing controversy.
- Despite the backlash, he has continued to fulfill his professional commitments, including filming for his upcoming drama Knock-Off and participating in variety show recordings.
- However, sources indicate that he is struggling on set, with his agency revealing that he has been personally apologizing to his colleagues and staff members for any inconvenience caused by the scandal.
- The controversy has had severe consequences for Kim Soo Hyun's career, with luxury brand PRADA announcing on March 14, 2025, that it has officially ended its collaboration with him.
- The decision was reportedly made in response to the growing seriousness of the allegations and their impact on his public image.
- Adding to the speculation, Garosero leaked handwritten letters that Kim Soo Hyun allegedly sent to Kim Sae Ron during his military service.
- These letters contained affectionate phrases like "I love you" and "I miss you."
- While GOLDMEDALIST admitted to the authenticity of the letters, they argued that such expressions were common among close friends. Critics, however, believe that the letters further confirm the depth of their relationship.
- Garosero Research Institute stated they have access to Kim Sae Ron’s personal diary, which allegedly contains records of her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun.
- The diary reportedly states that their relationship began on November 19, 2015, when Kim Sae Ron was still in middle school, and lasted until July 7, 2021.
- The specificity of these dates has led to more scrutiny, with Garosero insisting that the diary serves as concrete evidence of Kim Soo Hyun’s relationship with her as a minor.
- On March 15, 2025, Kim Sae Ron’s mother released a statement through Garosero’s YouTube channel, condemning GOLDMEDALIST for dismissing the allegations.
- She urged Kim Soo Hyun to take responsibility and apologize; and also criticized journalist Lee Jin Ho, accusing him of playing a major role in the events that led to her daughter’s passing.
- A new twist in the controversy emerged when Garosero Research Institute released an alleged private photo of Kim Soo Hyun.
- The image, which was leaked by YouTuber Kim Se Ui, allegedly shows Kim Soo Hyun washing dishes without wearing pants, and it is claimed to have been taken inside Kim Sae Ron’s home.
- Despite initial skepticism, online users compared the background of the leaked image with footage from Kim Sae Ron’s reality show On & Off (2020).
- Many pointed out that the kitchen in the leaked image closely resembled the one shown in On & Off, adding further credibility to claims that Kim Soo Hyun had visited Kim Sae Ron’s home frequently.
As the controversy continues to unfold, public opinion remains deeply divided. With Garosero Research Institute hinting at more revelations to come, it remains to be seen how the situation will develop in the coming days.
