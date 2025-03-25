Kim Soo Hyun's agency covered Kim Sae Ron's medical bills twice WITHOUT her mother's knowledge; report

On March 24 and 25, Youtuber Lee Jin Ho claimed that Kim Sae Ron's family ignored her when she was in a dire physical condition and needed big bucks for her hospital bill payment. As per him, the late actress' agency and an acquaintance of his stepped in to cover her medical expenses. Recently, the bereaved family presented their clarifications regarding all these claims through an official, as reported by K-media outlet Newsis on March 25.

The head of the Korea Celebrities Suicide Prevention Association, Kwon Young Chan, acted as the spokesperson for Kim Sae Ron's family regarding the medical bill payment controversy. Addressing the involvement of a "personal acquaintance" in the matter, he promptly stated, "That is a lie." He further explained, "Kim Sae Ron never asked acquaintances for financial help, as her family covered most of her medical expenses." This also refuted YouTuber Lee Jin Ho's claims that the late actress struggled to pay for her treatments.

He also rejected claims that Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, covered all of Kim Sae Ron's medical expenses, which allegedly totaled 5 million KRW per visit. As per the bereaved family's provided information to him, the actress "received hospital treatment 20 times in total." Among them, "her parents paid for 18 of those visits, while her agency’s CEO covered the remaining two." Additional claims were made regarding the family being unreachable via call when the money was needed for payment. Kwon Young Chan mentioned the reason for it being Kim Sae Ron's mother's ill health.

It was during then that the agency paid for the bills. However, the bereaved family was unaware of the situation, according to him. Kim Sae Ron allegedly "didn’t inform her mother about those two payments out of guilt and concern for her family." She may have wanted to spare her mother from additional emotional distress, who was already in poor physical health.

He further revealed that the agency's CEO got involved in the matter on knowing about the missed call situation. Back then, the CEO allegedly confronted Lee Jin Ho’s acquaintance, inquiring, "Why didn’t you call her parents instead?”