Was Kim Sae Ron ignored by family over mounting medical debt? Alleged negligence comes to light amid Kim Soo Hyun dating row

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to ab*se and s*lf harm.

The Kim Sae Ron-Kim Soo Hyun controversy took a new turn with the emergence of details about Kim Sae Ron's alleged husband. Recent claims suggested that Kim Sae Ron suffered ab*se from her husband, leading to s*lf-harm and significant medical debt from her agency. These allegations came from YouTuber Lee Jin Ho and a man claiming to be Kim Sae Ron's ex-boyfriend on March 24 and 25, respectively. They also accused her family of neglecting her during that time.

On March 24, Lee Jin Ho uploaded a video on his YouTube channel titled Late Kim Sae Ron’s Lifetime Recording… Why the Tearful Hospital Bill Controversy? As per his claims, the late actress "attempted an extreme act" of s*lf-harm to escape her ab*sive husband. That led to the need for her emergency treatment and, in turn, incurred heavy medical debt from her agency. As per Lee Jin Ho, she needed to pay 5 million KRW (approximately 3,400 USD) per visit. However, she allegedly did not seek financial aid from her family. Concerns are raised as to what might have been the cause.

Regarding that, the YouTuber raised certain important questions: "In situations like this, most people would turn to their family first. Was she afraid of burdening them financially? Or perhaps she didn’t want to cause them worry?" These seemed like a logical thought process a child shall have; however, the claims regarding the family's apparent coldness towards Kim Sae Ron are highly debatable. Lee Jin Ho stated, "It seems that her life was incredibly lonely and difficult," sparking conversations about her family's negligence towards her.

Not just him; the late actress' alleged ex-boyfriend also made similar claims. In an exclusive interview with The Fact on March 25, the unnamed man revealed that Kim Sae Ron's family failed to show up when informed of her emergency surgery, which was necessitated by her s*lf-inflicted harm. Which is what led her agency to cover her medical bills. A third source, an acquaintance of Kim Sae Ron, also confirmed the payment of the millions of medical expenses by the actress' agency. As per them, the agency recorded the bill amount as an advance payment.