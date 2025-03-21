YouTuber Lee Jin Ho claims Kim Sae Ron died due to abusive husband; sues 'fake aunt' amid Kim Soo Hyun scandal: Report

Youtuber Lee Jin Ho released two shocking videos related to the late actress Kim Sae Ron. On March 20, the YouTuber shared on the YouTube channel Entertainment President Lee Jin Ho, titled Shocking Recording! The Real Reason Why Kim Sae Ron was Struggling and Exposing Garosero Research Institute’s Falsehood! Suing Kim Sae Ron’s Fake Aunt, according to Nate.

Lee Jin Ho’s first video, Shocking Recording! The Real Reason Why Kim Sae Ron Was Struggling, features a recorded call between a manager and Kim Sae Ron’s close friend, B. According to Lee Jin Ho, B revealed that they met Kim Sae Ron just two days before her passing, playing screen golf and having a meal together.

B further revealed that Kim Sae Ron had been in an abusive relationship with a man she met in the U.S. “That man from the U.S. even called me and cursed at me,” B stated, adding that he physically assaulted her. Kim Sae Ron later apologized and showed B photos of injuries. “She showed me knife marks on her neck, saying it was real,” B recalled. “I told her she must have had a really hard time.”

The manager asked, “Who the hell is that guy?” B explained that Kim Sae Ron’s friends believed this man was the main reason behind her tragic decision.

His second video, Exposing Garoseoro Research Institute’s Falsehood! Suing Kim Sae Ron’s Fake Aunt. Lee Jin Ho accused the YouTube channel Garoseoro Research Institute of spreading false information. He disclosed that the person who had previously been addressed as Kim Sae Ron's aunt was not, in fact, a biological relative. Lee Jin Ho claims the fake aunt had no real family connection, even though she claimed to have had a close, sisterly bond with the late actress's mother since her early career. Lee Jin Ho declared his intention to sue them for defamation.

Lee Jin Ho also denied these allegations, pointing out that Kwon Young Chan, the head of the Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association, and the Garoseoro Research Institute had allegedly sent reports regarding Kim Sae Ron's case to 100 media outlets—but not a single outlet published them. Lee Jin Ho also shared that Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, doesn't have any connection with him; the agency has never connected with or instructed him to make or upload any videos of Kim Sae Ron.