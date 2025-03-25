Kim Sae Ron’s ex-boyfriend reveals abusive husband’s role in her struggles, dismisses claims blaming Kim Soo Hyun for her death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of self harm, domestic violence and death.

The sudden passing of actress Kim Sae Ron has left fans and the entertainment industry in shock, with many still searching for answers about the struggles she faced in her final days. While various rumors have emerged, a crucial voice has stepped forward to set the record straight. A man identified as ‘K’, who was once romantically involved with Kim Sae Ron, has come forward with new revelations, aiming to clarify the truth and refute the allegations that actor Kim Soo Hyun played any role in her tragic death.

Through an interview with media outlet THE FACT, K provided insight into Kim Sae Ron’s emotional distress, her troubled marriage, and the neglect she endured from those closest to her. According to K, Kim Sae Ron’s downward spiral began after she entered a relationship in November 2024 with a man who would later become her husband. What initially seemed like a comforting presence in her life quickly turned toxic, as she allegedly became trapped in an abusive relationship filled with physical and emotional torment. The marriage, which took place in early 2025, did not bring her happiness but instead intensified her suffering.

As the marriage progressed, her husband’s controlling behavior worsened. He reportedly monitored her every move, restricted her access to her phone, and kept a close watch on her interactions with others. Kim Sae Ron, who was already facing emotional distress from personal and professional struggles, found herself with nowhere to turn. During this time, she sought solace in K, with whom she shared a deep emotional connection. Their bond, however, only served to fuel her husband’s rage.

Upon discovering that she was still in contact with K, he allegedly began issuing threats and imposing even stricter control over her life. He took away her phone, verbally degraded her, and intensified the abuse, leaving her in an unbearable state of fear and distress. Feeling suffocated by her circumstances, Kim Sae Ron attempted self-harm on multiple occasions. To substantiate his claims, K shared a series of private messages exchanged between himself and Kim Sae Ron. In these conversations, she expressed deep frustration over her situation, admitting that she was enduring verbal and physical abuse. However, she insisted that she could not escape the marriage.

Kim Sae Ron: Block him on Instagram, you don’t need to hear him out.

K: This is so annoying. He’s cursing me out. I can curse, too, you know. This is f* up.

Kim Sae Ron: I’m sorry. You can take it out on me instead. That b** is crazy. I keep getting cursed at and beaten, too. But nothing changes.

K: Just report him… Man, I’d kill him. That little f*cker. Who does he think he is?

Kim Sae Ron: I can’t report him because he’s American, apparently.

Her husband, enraged by her continued communication with K, reportedly sent him a threatening message filled with explicit language and violent implications. He made it clear that he was aware of their contact and warned K to stay away. He wrote, “This is Sae Ron’s boyfriend. Stop getting in touch with her again and don’t even think about seeing her again. This is my final warning. I know you met up with her on Christmas Eve and Christmas. I’m holding back, even though I want to kill you, so I’m blocking you. Just please, f** off you useless piece of s**,” as quoted by Koreaboo.

Meanwhile, Kim Sae Ron continued confiding in K about her struggles. She shared that self-harm had become an outlet for her pain, though she regretted every moment of it. She expressed, “I couldn’t forgive myself, and there was no other way. I tried [self harm], but all that was left were scars. I’m sorry I couldn’t keep my promise to you. And I’m sorry that I’m not in more pain.”

Amid the flurry of speculations, Kim Soo Hyun’s name was suddenly dragged into the controversy, with claims that her past relationship with him had contributed to her death. However, K strongly refuted this notion, calling it baseless and unfair. Moreover, recently, an individual claiming to be Kim Sae Ron’s aunt emerged in the media, claiming that Kim Soo Hyun had played a role in her declining mental health. However, K dismissed this entirely, questioning why it was not her parents who were speaking out, but instead a distant relative.

K further questioned, “How can a daughter get married without her family knowing? I can understand, though. The fact that none of them knew about her getting married to the New York man proves how little communication there was between them. They hardly cared when she was alive. But now that she’s gone, they’re digging up a relationship from years ago with a famous actor? There has to be an ulterior motive behind this.” Moreover, he expressed sympathy for Kim Soo Hyun, stating that “I’ve never met Kim Soo Hyun, but I can only imagine how wronged he must feel, getting so much backlash just because he’s a popular celebrity.”

To further substantiate his claims, K signed and stamped an official statement with his Korean social security number, ensuring the credibility of his testimony. Additionally, he provided a voice recording of Kim Sae Ron from the hospital, in which she spoke about the 5 million KRW medical expenses she needed to cover. However, rather than turning to her family, she reached out to an acquaintance, further proving her isolation.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or an abusive marriage, seek immediate support from a medical professional, mental health expert, or a trusted NGO. Numerous helplines are available to provide assistance.