Kim Soo Hyun's and Kim Sae Ron's family's defamation cases against Garosero, Lee Jin Ho to be investigated soon; Report

The ongoing public dispute between Kim Soo Hyun's agency and Kim Sae Ron's family has taken a new turn, with both parties pursuing legal action. The controversy surrounds allegations that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were in a relationship when she was a minor. With the issue being escalated with the involvement of several external parties, like YouTubers Kim Se Eui and Lee Jin Ho, cases have been filed against them.

According to a March 24 report by Chosun Biz, the investigation for the cases is to begin soon.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced on March 24 that they will start investigating the cases involving Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron soon. They mentioned receiving a complaint from Kim Soo Hyun's side against Kim Sae Ron's family and the operator of Garosero Research Institute, Kim Se Eui, on charges of blackmail and violating the Special Act on the Punishment of S*xual Crimes. The case was filed due to the YouTuber posting a pants-down photo of the actor after receiving it from the bereaved family.

It was allegedly taken at Kim Sae Ron's house during their dating era. Regarding the complaint, police said, "The complaint was received at Gangnam Police Station on the 20th, and an investigation, including questioning the complainant, will be conducted." They also received another complaint from Kim Sae Ron's family's side, who filed a defamation suit against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho on March 17, alleging him of spreading falsehood.

It stemmed from the YouTuber's denial of the two actors' relationship through social media, which allegedly sparked immense online hate for the actress and ultimately led to her unnatural death. Regarding the investigation of this case, the police stated, "The case was assigned to Seodaemun Police Station on the 17th, and we are coordinating a schedule for the complainant’s appearance."

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun's co-owned agency GOLDMEDALIST filed another criminal complaint against Garosero's Kim Se Eui for re-broadcasting the debatable photo of the actor even after filing a criminal case against him.

He also allegedly threatened them to cancel the release of Kim Soo Hyun’s upcoming drama Knock Off if they didn’t want any more and even worse content featuring the actor to get released online.