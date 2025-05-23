Knock-Off delay: Disney addresses hold on Jo Bo Ah starrer as Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron scandal intensifies

The fate of Kim Soo Hyun’s much-anticipated series Knock-Off remains uncertain amid ongoing controversy surrounding his rumored dating scandal with actress Kim Sae Ron. Speculation intensified on May 2, when a set of promotional posters for the show unexpectedly appeared on IMDb, sparking renewed debate about the project's release.

However, to address all other growing speculation, Choi Yeon Woo, Head of Local Content at Walt Disney Company Korea, has spoken out. When asked about the status of Knock-Off, Choi reiterated Disney+’s official stance: “The release has been postponed following an internal review. There have been no further updates since then.”

When questioned about the financial penalties being imposed on Kim Soo Hyun due to the delay, Choi declined to comment, stating, “It is difficult to provide an answer.”

Previously, rumors circulated suggesting that Disney+ might impose a significant penalty on Kim Soo Hyun due to the series’ indefinite postponement, and the controversy surrounding his personal life affected the series.

While some industry insiders claimed a large fine was inevitable, others denied any such action. As of now, no official decision has been confirmed, and the situation remains unresolved.

The scandal has had broader ramifications for the cast and production. Actress Jo Bo Ah, who stars opposite Kim Soo Hyun, has distanced herself from Knock-Off and committed to a different project - Dear Hongrang.

If things were on track, Knock-Off would have been her first screen appearance after her marriage. Had Knock-Off proceeded as planned, it would have served as her comeback role.

Further complicating matters is the ongoing legal conflict reportedly involving Kim Sae Ron’s family, which has added another layer of uncertainty to the show’s future.

In short, the release of Knock-Off is mired in controversy and uncertainty, with no clear resolution in sight. As the scandal continues to unfold, viewers are left wondering whether the series will ever see the light of day.

