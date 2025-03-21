Kim Soo Hyun’s Knock Off K-drama halts production as Kim Sae Ron’s dating scandal escalates; Disney monitoring next move

Filming for Kim Soo Hyun’s Disney+ drama Knock Off has been put on hold following a recent Kim Sae Ron dating scandal, as per Sports TV News. Initially, a major production schedule was planned for April, but Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged involvement in Kim Sae Ron’s controversy has cast doubt on the drama’s future. While a budget had already been allocated for the second season, the project now faces uncertainty.

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun centers on allegations of an underage dating relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Reports have surfaced suggesting that the two were involved while Kim Sae Ron was in her second year of middle school. However, Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has refuted these claims, stating that their relationship began in 2019 after Kim Sae-ron had reached adulthood. The agency emphasized that any assertions of a prior relationship during her minor years are unfounded. ​Now, the agency has pressed a lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron's family and Garosero Institute for making fake claims about the relationship.

Now, G-Dragon's Good Day episode 6, which was scheduled to premiere on March 23, has been postponed due to Kim Soo Hyun's appearance in the show.

In light of the scandal, several brands, including Prada, Dinto and several other brands, have ended their collaborations with Kim Soo Hyun. Prada confirmed the mutual termination of their partnership without providing further details, while Dinto cited significant reasons for discontinuing their advertising contract. Additionally, Kim Soo Hyun’s Taiwan event, hosted by Seven-Eleven, is reportedly on the verge of cancellation, with reports suggesting that he may have to pay a hefty penalty if it is called off.

Knock Off is a black comedy crime drama that portrays the transformation of Kim Sung Joon, played by Kim Soo Hyun, from an ordinary office worker to the king of the global counterfeit market. Set against the backdrop of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, the narrative explores how Sung Joon's life is turned upside down, leading him into the world of counterfeit goods. The series also stars Jo Bo Ah as Song Hye Jung, Sung Joon's ex-girlfriend and a special judicial officer tasked with cracking down on counterfeit products. Other notable cast members include Yoo Jae Myung, Kim Eui Sung, Bang Hyo Rin, and Kwon Nara.