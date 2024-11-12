Late actor Song Jae Rim’s upcoming projects: Lead roles in I’ll Become Rich, Death Business, and Salmon

On November 12, the K-content world went into shock after learning about Song Jae Rim’s untimely death just at the age of 39. The funeral is now set to be held on November 14. His previous co-stars and industry colleagues are sending condolences to his family while mourning his unfortunate demise. The actor was last seen in TVING’s Queen Woo, but he has three projects in the pipeline.

The most highly anticipated among them all is Death Business, an independent film inspired by LUNA crypto that left a massive impact on the global financial market back in 2022. It centers around a few young individuals who illegally obtain youth start-up funds by exploiting advantages like women, youth, and disabilities. Then they close their businesses and deliberately declare bankruptcy. Through virtual currency services, they receive Series A investments.

Song Jae Rim was confirmed to take on the role of Yang Do Hyun, the lead character, who also exploits the advantages and later declares bankruptcy. It began filming at the end of August and was reported to be eyeing a premiere in the first half of 2025 after completing the post-production.

Song Jae Rim also bagged a lead role in another film titled I’ll Become Rich. This action comedy film is about a father who wins a lottery but mysteriously loses his memory around the same time, while his son struggles to find the prize money. The casting news first arrived back in 2021. He will be seen acting with Yoon So Hee, Hong Kyung In, and Choi Min Soo in this film.

Apart from these two films, Song Jae Rim also had another project in the pipeline, Salmon, also known as Yeoneo. The story revolves around Doo Shik (played by Gong Hyung Jin), a man who left his wife and daughter. He returns home after his wife passes away and suddenly has to face his grown daughter Myung Ae (Lee Shi Won) and her husband Hae Nam (Song Jae Rim).

None of these projects have announced premiere dates yet. Following the tragic news of Song Jae Rim’s passing, there might be some changes and updates for his upcoming projects.







