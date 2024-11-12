Commemorating Song Jae Rim’s legacy: Closer look at talented actor’s 7 best roles in Queen Woo, Moon Embracing the Sun and more

Song Jae Rim, the actor who recently starred in Queen Woo, passed away on November 12, 2024. According to the reports, the 39-year-old star was found lifeless at his own home. The funeral is set to be held on November 14. The sudden news of his untimely demise has broken the hearts of many fans. As we mourn, let’s have a look at the legacy he left through stellar performances in popular K-dramas.

Song Jae Rim’s top 7 K-drama roles



Song Jae Rim as Go Pae Eui Queen Woo (2024)

Queen Woo, the historical drama that aired on TVING from August 29 to September 12, was the last drama Song Jae Rim was seen in. He portrayed the role of Go Pae Eui, the dethroned prince. Although he didn’t have much screen space in this drama, he made sure to showcase his meticulous skills.

Song Jae Rim as Lord Kim Jae Woon Moon Embracing the Sun (2012)

Moon Embracing the Sun is a globally popular historical K-drama starring Kim Soo Hyun and Han Ga In in the main roles. This drama also starred Song Jae Rim, who showed his ability to sync with any role. He embodies the role of Lord Kim Jae Woon. He had the moniker ‘Devil Swordman’, who worked as the King’s bodyguard and an officer in the Royal Guard. He was extremely loyal to Lee Hwon (Kim Soo Hyun), which ultimately tarnished his relationship with the rival Primce Yangmyung (played by Jung Il Woo).

Song Jae Rim as Heo Gap Dol in Our Gap Soon

In the MBC drama, Song Jae Rim appeared as the lead character With Kim So Eun. He played the role of Heo Gap Dol, an unemployed college graduate. He has been trying to pass the civil service exam for years but has been failing always. His long-time girlfriend Shin Gap Soon tries to support him with multiple part-time jobs. When he finally passes the exam and gets a job with a decent salary, their relationship dynamic completely changes. Their longstanding bond starts to decay as new people enter their lives.

Song Jae Rim as Mr. Kim in Two Weeks

In Two Weeks, Song Jae Rim showed a completely new side of his acting skills. He took on the role of Mr. Kim, a professional assassin who is hired by Moon Il Seok (Jo Min Ki) to kill Jang Tae San (Lee Joon Gi).

Song Jae Rim as Choi Ha In Clean with Passion for Now

Song Jae Rim played a main role in this JTBC drama, a free-spirited psychiatrist named Choi Ha In or Daniel Choi. He works at Rochester Clinic and lives on the rooftop of Oh Sol’s (Kim Yoo Jung) house.

Song Jae Rim as Nam Joo Wan in I Wanna Hear Your Song

In I Wanna Hear Your Song, Song Jae Rim took on a character completely different from his previous roles at that time. He starred as Nam Joo Wan, an orchestra conductor who can bewitch anyone with his charisma.

Song Jae Rim as Sung Jae Hoon in My Military Valentine

Released on June 6, My Military Valentine was Song Jae Rim’s first 2024 project and the second last before Queen Woo. He took on the role of Sung Jae Hoon, a special forces soldier with the North Korean Army.

Song Jae Rim has built a strong filmography within the two decades he actively worked as an actor. He was working on three films I’ll Become Rich, Salmon, and Death Business, which were set to premiere soon. His untimely death has sent a shockwave through the K-content industry.

