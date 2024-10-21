Lee Dong Wook is ‘glad’ that he will not spend Christmas with Jo Se Ho anymore; Emotional wedding speech touches hearts

On October 20, 2024, Lee Dong Wook attended Jo Se Ho’s wedding event and also gave a speech, in addition to being the groomsman. The two have been friends since the time they appeared together in the variety show Roommate in 2012.

In the speech, Lee Dong Wook described Jo Se Ho as a consistent person, noting that he remained the same as when they first met, always caring for others and maintaining his love for luxury brands. This playful blend of humor and affection filled the wedding venue with laughter. He extended his congratulations to Jo Se Ho on his marriage, expressing his relief that they would no longer be spending Christmas together.

Another comedian, Nam Hee Seok, introduced himself as the person who ‘raised’ Jo Se Ho and also delivered a speech. He also mentioned the bride’s side of the guests and pointed out that since she is a non-celebrity, her family might get overwhelmed by all the star guests present at the event. However, Je Se Ho ensured that everyone was comfortable and having a good time.

Jo Se Ho shared his gratitude, mentioning that he received a great deal of help from many people while preparing for the wedding, for which he would always be thankful. He went on to say that, as a couple embarking on their life together, they would cherish and rely on one another. He also asked for continued support as they live happily with the blessings they have received.

The couple will be traveling to Italy for their honeymoon following the wedding ceremony. Many celebrities attended the wedding and the guest list consisted of names of big stars such as G-Dragon, actor Song Seung Heon, 2NE1’s Sandra Park, DEX, Lee Soo Hyuk, Park Shin Hye, EXO’s Chanyeol and D.O. and more.

