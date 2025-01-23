Lee Dong Wook, Lee Daa Hee, Lee Kwang Soo’s upcoming K-drama Divorce Insurance confirms March 2025 broadcast

Divorce Insurance is an upcoming K-drama starring Lee Dong Wook and Lee Daa Hee in the leading roles. The show has finally confirmed that it will be airing in March 2025. The plot of the series follows a couple of employees at an insurance company and how their lives revolve around it.

On January 23, 2025, tvN unveiled an extensive lineup of all the K-dramas releasing this year. Divorce Insurance has also been included and confirmed that the show will air in March 2025. Following the announcement of the cast list including Lee Dong Wook, Lee Daa Hee, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Joo Bin, anticipation has been growing among fans. The collaboration between the talented actors of the industry is bound to attract the audience.

Lee Dong Wook takes on the role of Noh Ki Joon, an elite insurance actuary who graduated from a prestigious overseas university. Despite his professional success, his personal life is complicated, marked by three divorces. Known for his diverse roles in Goblin, Strangers from Hell, and Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Lee Dong Wook’s ability to bring depth and charisma to complex characters raises expectations for his new role.

Lee Kwang Soo takes on the role of An Jeong Man, while Lee Da Hee portrays Jeon Na Rae, and Lee Joo Bin appears as Kang Han Deul. Although details about their characters remain under wraps, fans can expect engaging performances from this talented cast.

Advertisement

Lee Kwang Soo, beloved for his comedic timing in Running Man and acting roles in Live, adds charm to every project. Lee Da Hee, known for her strong presence in Search: WWW and Beauty Inside, brings depth to her roles, while Lee Joo Bin’s rising star power from Money Heist: Korea continues to captivate.

Directed by Lee Won Suk (Killing Romance) and written by Lee Tae Yoon (Secret Royal Inspector & Joy), this drama follows the product development team at an insurance company as they create a divorce-focused policy. Exploring themes of love, marriage, and separation, the story revolves around Noh Ki Joon, an elite actuary with a polished appearance and three divorces behind him. Using his personal experiences, Ki Joon plays a central role in shaping the product, offering a fresh perspective on relationships through his journey.

ALSO READ: Potato Lab FIRST teaser: Lee Sun Bin swoons over Kang Tae Oh’s handsome looks in upcoming rom-com; Check new posters