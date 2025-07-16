Khalifa: Prithviraj Sukumaran kickstarts next Malayalam movie with London shoot, shares pic from pooja ceremony

Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his next movie, Sarzameen, which is slated to premiere on JioHotstar on July 25, 2025. Now, the actor has begun work on his next Malayalam movie, Khalifa, with director Vysakh.

Prithviraj Sukumaran begins Khalifa with pooja ceremony

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle to share the update on his next Malayalam movie, Khalifa. The post shared by him had an image of the clapboard with the actor penning the caption, “Aamir Ali will see you soon!”

Advertisement

As the switch-on ceremony took place on July 16, 2025, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s official team, Poffactio, notified that the first schedule would commence from August 6, 2025, in London.

Here are the official posts for Khalifa:

Khalifa is said to be a Malayalam-language movie, touted as a revenge thriller. The film, which was announced in 2022, is said to take place against the backdrop of a gold mafia and was earlier expected to be shot extensively in the UAE.

However, the makers seem to be headed to London for the shoot now. The film helmed by Turbo fame Vysakh marks the director’s second collaboration with Prithvi after the commercial entertainer Pokkiriraja.

Moreover, the screenplay is penned by Jinu Abraham, who has written for Prithviraj’s movies, including Kaduva and Adam Joan. The film’s musical tracks and background scores will be crafted by Jakes Bejoy.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s work front

Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in the supporting role for the movie L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal. The film, directed by Prithviraj himself, was the sequel to Lucifer (2019) and the second installment in a planned duology.

Advertisement

The Aadujeevitham actor will next be seen in the lead role for Sarzameen, alongside Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Moreover, his next release in Malayalam is expected to be Vilayath Buddha.

The upcoming film is said to be a thriller flick based on the novel of the same name. With Prithviraj in the lead, the movie will feature an ensemble cast of actors, including Shammi Thilakan, Priyamvada Krishnan, Anu Mohan, Rajashree, and many more, in key roles. While the shoot has already wrapped up, an official release date is yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Thug Life's Arjun Chidambaram marries longtime GF Jeyashri Chandrasekaran, see FIRST pic from Chennai ceremony