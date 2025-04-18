Lee Jin Ho, who scammed BTS' Jimin of 100 million KRW gets prosecuted for illegal gambling; know details

Comedian Lee Jin Ho has been prosecuted for owning illegal gambling establishments, as reported by K-media outlet TenAsia on April 17. The case has been ongoing since the fourth quarter of last year, during when he admitted to his deed. He was also accused of other fraudulent activities, including scanning BTS' Jimin and a few others of huge sums of money. Lee Jin Ho reportedly borrowed 100 million KRW (about 70,622 USD) from Jimin, as confirmed by the artists' label BIGHIT MUSIC.

Lee Jin Ho, who is known for his appearance in the popular variety show Knowing Bros, admitted to his gambling addiction during the police questioning last year. Recently, the Seoul Gangnam Police forwarded his case to the prosecutors, on charges of just illegal gambling and not regarding his scamming of money from entertainment industry colleagues. The charges related to the fraud were not pursued, due to the alleged victims not providing statements. The police are currently investigating the alleged gambling site used by Lee Jin Ho.

The comedian reportedly undertook the illegal activities along with a few others, who are also facing similar charges. To fund his gambling site, Lee Jin Ho allegedly borrowed over 2 billion KRW (approximately 1.41 million USD) from his acquaintances in the industry, including broadcasting staff and artists. The debts include 100 million KRW borrowed from BTS member Jimin in 2022 and an additional 1.3 billion KRW (approximately 918,377 USD) borrowed from a loan company.

Last year, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed the shocking news, saying, “Jimin indeed suffered financial damage. All he did was write a promissory note and lend it to Lee Jin Ho.” Lee Jin Ho was then formally investigated by the police, where he admitted to most of the charges related to both illegal gambling and borrowing money. He also expressed his intention to repay his debts and acknowledged his wrongdoing publicly on social media. He took to Instagram to apologize for his actions and vowed to make things right.

Even if the legal trouble ends, his entertainment career likely won't recover. He's already been removed from his shows and has been on hiatus since then.

