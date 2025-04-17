Fact check: Was BTS' Jimin snubbed by Chris Martin during Coldplay's concert in Seoul? Fans reveal truth

BTS ARMY had quite a moment of confusion during Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour concert in Seoul, South Korea, on April 16, 2025. The night was electric, packed with music, energy, and excitement as Coldplay took over the stage at Goyang Stadium. But one moment, in particular, set parts of the fandom buzzing — and it all centered around BTS’ Jimin.

Advertisement

As Coldplay prepared to perform My Universe, a track famously recorded with BTS back in 2021, frontman Chris Martin started introducing the BTS members by name: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. It seemed like Jimin’s name was missing. Within minutes, ARMY began reacting online, with some expressing disappointment and even anger, believing BTS’ Jimin had been unfairly left out.

Before the misunderstanding could spiral out of control, BTS ARMY, who were actually at the concert, quickly stepped in with the facts and visuals. It turns out that while Jimin’s name may have been skipped during the initial introduction of My Universe, Chris Martin corrected it later in the same show. During an acoustic set at the C-Stage, he made sure to mention Jimin properly.

People who attended the concert confirmed this moment, and one fan even shared an audio clip from their phone capturing Chris Martin making it right. Although those who only saw clips from the first part of the show missed this, the correction happened.

Advertisement

Once this information started spreading, the mood online shifted. Many ARMYs began standing up for Coldplay, clarifying that it was an honest mistake and no harm was intended. Fans emphasized that the bond between Coldplay and BTS is strong and built on genuine respect. Comments poured in on social media, with people saying how they admired ARMY for staying fair and supporting Chris Martin after the mix-up. Some called for fans to apologize to Coldplay, while others reminded everyone that Coldplay would never intentionally exclude any BTS member.

For those unfamiliar, “My Universe” is a special collaboration between Coldplay and BTS that was released on September 24, 2021. The track debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, marking BTS’ sixth US chart-topper and Coldplay’s second, following their 2008 hit Viva la Vida.

The concert on April 16 was just the start of Coldplay’s run in Seoul. The Music Of The Spheres World Tour will feature six concerts in total at Goyang Stadium, scheduled for April 16, 18, 19, 22, 24, and 25, 2025, with each show starting at 8:00 PM.

Advertisement

Fact Check: To settle it once and for all, BTS' Jimin was not snubbed. It was a small, unintentional slip in a high-energy live show, which was immediately corrected by Chris Martin on stage. The friendship between Coldplay and BTS remains solid, and both bands continue to share love and admiration for each other.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin announces video call fansign event and exclusive signed poster giveaway for upcoming album Echo: Details inside