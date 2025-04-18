BTS will not go on world tour in 2025? Concerns about full group reunion and promotions arise as Jin announces solo concerts

Jin is set to entertain BTS ARMY by holding his first-ever solo concerts across four nations—South Korea, Japan, North America and Europe. The announcement of the RUNSEOKJIN_EP TOUR was made on April 17 at midnight KST by his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC. While fans are thrilled at the news, some are concerned about the boy band's future activities. With Jin touring solo from June to August, a full BTS group reunion and world tour seem unlikely in the near future.

BTS' oldest member, Jin's world tour will span 18 nights, including two acts scheduled in nine cities. It will commence on June 28 and end on August 10. The announcement generated huge buzz, with some fans expressing excitement and some expressing concern. The reason for the latter is that BTS was previously rumored to be preparing for exciting activities for their 12th anniversary FESTA 2025, including a full group world tour. The speculations heightened since the boy band asked fans to fill out a set of 12 questionnaires on April 10, including one about concerts.

The question was, "As an ARMY, which BTS concert would you love to experience live if you could go back in time?" Many fans considered it a hint for an OT7 world tour, following the completion of mandatory services of BTS' last member, SUGA, on June 21. As June is BTS' Festa month, it fueled the rumors of a full group music release and tour. However, with Jin's solo tour dates announcement, fans have taken to social media to make remarks like "BTS World Tour this year will not happen. 100% NEXT YEAR."

Some feel that 2025 will include only solo tours of BTS members. They are of the opinion that "at least 1 or all 5 members will tour after service." According to fans, Jungkook and Jimin are the members with the highest possibility of having solo tours besides Jin, as they have "enough songs" and might be planning to release new music as well. Despite the uncertainty, fans remain optimistic and confident that "it will be good" and have expressed their unwavering support for the beloved artists.

