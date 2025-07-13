Was it Jackson Wang’s ‘last visit’ to India? GOT7 member addresses Disha Patani dating rumors

Fans of GOT7’s Jackson Wang were left doing a double-take after the singer made a surprising statement during his recent appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode aired on July 12, 2025. Jackson jokingly hinted that this might be his last visit to India, sending fans into a frenzy online. But is it? Read on to know more!

Jackson Wang’s appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show

The latest episode of India’s hit variety series featured popular OTT actors Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Pratik Gandhi, and Jitendra Kumar. But it was Jackson’s surprise entrance that became the highlight of the night. He was dressed in an all-black look. The K-pop star brought the house down with his spontaneous bhangra moves, playful energy, and quick-witted banter with host Kapil Sharma.

Jackson, who is currently promoting his upcoming album MAGICMAN 2, has been creating buzz all over Indian media. This marks his second official visit to the country. During his latest trip, he's not only been doing interviews and fan events but also enjoying local culture.

Is this Jackson Wang's last visit to India?

While Jackson kept the laughs coming, his comments also left fans slightly worried. Kapil mentioned how his fanbase in India is growing rapidly, especially among Gen Z. Jackson responded with his trademark deadpan humor, saying, "Never."

He went on to explain that during his club visits in India this time, no one recognized him, and people only asked for autographs “for their friends.” The audience chuckled, but some fans weren’t sure whether he was being sincere or sarcastic.

When Kapil tried to lift his spirits by asking the crowd to raise their hands if they were Jackson’s fans, nearly everyone joined in. But Jackson, always quick with a punchline, cheekily replied, “Very good actors.”

Then came the comment that sparked waves online: “Maybe this is my last visit to India. I’m so sad.” The remark, while clearly meant in jest, left fans both amused and anxious. Longtime followers of Jackson, however, were quick to reassure others that this was just another moment of his playful sarcasm, not a genuine farewell.

The Disha Patani mention & dating rumors

During their chat, Kapil also brought up Jackson’s much-talked-about bond with Bollywood actress Disha Patani. She had spent time with him during his 2023 visit to Mumbai. Jackson was quick to clarify the nature of their relationship, firmly stating, “We’re only friends.”

In a recent podcast appearance on BeerBiceps, Jackson also emphasized that he’s not in a relationship and is currently not looking to date.

Jackson Wang’s journey with India so far

Jackson’s connection with India began in January 2023 when he headlined Lollapalooza India, earning praise for his electrifying set. After the concert, he was spotted casually exploring Mumbai. He engaged with locals and enjoyed street food.

Earlier this year, he made headlines again for his collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh on the track BUCK. Now back in the spotlight for MAGICMAN 2, Jackson returned to India in June 2025 to promote the album, appearing in interviews and fan events. Meanwhile, the album is set to release on July 18, 2025.

