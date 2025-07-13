Scooter Braun Says Justin Bieber Was ‘Authentic and Raw’ in SWAG Album as Singer Clears USD 31.5 Million Debt

Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber have quite a history when it comes to the former managing the singer for a long time. However, a few years ago, cracks started to form between them as the Baby hitmaker claimed being fooled out of his hard-earned money and ended up separating from him. Since then, however, reports have surfaced showing that the American businessman not only lent money but also helped the star’s finances immensely.

Now, Scooter Braun has praised Justin Bieber’s surprise seventh album drop, his first after officially breaking off their relationship.

What does Scooter Braun think of Justin Bieber’s SWAG?

SWAG was released on July 11, 2025, after much speculation from fans globally. While they were always aware that the star was working on new music, the album was not promoted prior to its drop and came as a shock to everyone. After millions of views and listens poured in for the sons, Justin Bieber’s former manager and business partner, Scooter Braun, has reacted to it.

Taking to his Instagram stories to write a new long note, he said, “Been having a beautiful start to the weekend and been getting a lot of texts about how I feel about Justin’s new album. So I will just leave this here.. This is without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date. It’s beautiful, raw, and truly him. And that matters.”

He further added that their past together allowed him to witness the growth of the pop icon. He has now stepped away and taken on this challenge solo, adding how he had ‘poured his soul into this project’, feeling it with every track.

“The way he chose to release it is just as intentional as the music itself — and I’m happy to see him do it this way. I have played no roll [role] in this one, but as someone who’s always believed in him, I’m incredibly proud and impressed and genuinely enjoying the music.”

He went on to praise Justin Bieber’s ‘special tone’ and revealed Daisies as his favorite track on the album. Ending with a “Stream Swag and support an authentic voice,” the record executive showed his support for the star.

Recently, it was reported that Justin Bieber has repaid about USD 31.5 million debt to Scooter Braun and closed off any relationship between them.

