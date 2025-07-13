Anirudh Ravichander goes AR Rahman way, hikes fee for Telugu films after bagging Rs 150 crore budget movie?

Anirudh Ravichander is gradually edging towards pan-Indian fame as he’s become one of the most sought-after composers across the film fraternity. The 34-year-old artist has already worked with some of the most popular stars down South, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for his film Jawan.

Has Anirudh Ravichander increased his fee?

According to a recent report by Telugu Cinema, Anirudh Ravichander has allegedly increased his fees, particularly for Telugu projects that will come his way.

The composer, who has newer projects in his schedule, has bagged a massive Rs. 12 crore fee for Srikanth Odela’s film The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead. But that’s not all.

After this offer, Anirudh has seemingly hiked his fees to a staggering Rs. 15 crore for any next Telugu film that comes his way. Anirudh has apparently decided to select fewer Tollywood projects, which will be accepted only at a premium remuneration.

However, these are unconfirmed reports at the moment, and there is no official nod on it from the composer’s side yet.

Anirudh Ravichander’s upcoming projects

Well, speaking about Anirudh Ravichander’s work front, the composer created a whirlwind of reactions from fans after releasing the hit track Chikitu from Rajinikanth’s film Coolie.

Besides excitement about further tracks of the film, Anirudh is also in the spotlight for crafting the music for Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan.

Other movies in his kitty include Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, Nani’s The Paradise, Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, and Shah Rukh Khan’s King.

Anirudh recalled Rajinikanth’s reaction to the track Chikitu

Upcoming film Coolie’s first single, titled Chikitu, left audiences in a frenzy with its peppy beats and, most importantly, Rajinikanth’s swagger moves. Recently, Anirudh Ravichander opened up about the senior actor’s reaction on hearing the tune for the first time.

He said, “After the 1st day of shoot, he said he liked the song, but it would be difficult for him to dance to it, being his old and rugged style of dancing. When we saw the visuals, we were blown away. After 30-40 years, you can see Rajini sir in local Tapori style.”

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Telugu Cinema. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

