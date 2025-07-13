Lee Min Ho bids farewell to beloved pet dog Choco, fans send condolences ahead of Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy release

Hallyu star Lee Min Ho is currently going through a deeply emotional moment in his life. He recently shared the heartbreaking news of his dog Choco’s passing. On July 12, 2025, the actor took to his personal social media account to reflect on his 16-year journey with Choco. The beloved dog had quietly become part of his identity both on and off screen.

Lee Min Ho remembers 16 years with Choco through heartfelt photos

In a simple but moving post, Lee Min Ho wrote, “My beloved Choco has returned to nature after spending 16 years with us. I hope the time we shared was happy. Thank you to everyone who loved Choco,” as quoted by Kbizoom.

The caption was accompanied by a series of emotional photographs capturing everyday moments with Choco: rides in the car, quiet cuddles, and peaceful glimpses into their time together. These images immediately struck a chord with fans. They offer a rare and unfiltered look into a side of Lee Min Ho that isn't always visible through red carpets or scripted dramas.

Fans flood Lee Min Ho's post with support

Shortly after the post went live, Lee Min Ho's comment section was flooded with messages of sympathy from fans all over the world. Many longtime followers recalled the times when the actor had shared photos and clips of Choco over the years. Some even remembered specific posts, calling back to older images that featured the two in quiet, content moments.

The outpouring of condolences reflected just how deeply Choco had touched fans' hearts. For many, the dog had become an unofficial symbol of Lee Min Ho's grounded, family-oriented lifestyle.

Lee Min Ho prepares for a major screen comeback

The timing of this personal loss comes just days ahead of Lee Min Ho's highly anticipated return to the silver screen. The actor is set to star in the upcoming film Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy, which premieres on July 23, 2025.

Adapted from the widely popular web novel of the same name, the story follows Kim Dok Ja (portrayed by Ahn Hyo Seop). He’s a regular office worker who unexpectedly finds himself trapped inside the world of a web novel he had been reading. With knowledge of how the plot unfolds, Kim Dok Ja attempts to confront this dangerous reality and save the world from destruction.

Lee Min Ho plays Yoo Joong Hyuk, the main character from the original novel within the story. The role offers Lee Min Ho a chance to showcase a more intense, action-driven side of his acting repertoire.

