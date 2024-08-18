Lee Joon and Jo Se Ho's first appearance as 2 Days and 1 Night members raises anticipation; PICS

Lee Joon, the South Korean actor who recently led the thriller K-drama The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection is all set to appear as the new member of 2 Days & 1 Night alongside the noted South Korean comedian Jo Se Ho. As the new episode of them as the new cast members comes close, 2 Days & 1 Night has unveiled some new preview photos.

On August 18, KBS unveiled a new sneak peek of Lee Joon and Jo Se Ho as the new members of the hit variety show 2 Days & 1 Night.

The new preview photos show Lee Joon and Jo Se Ho officially becoming cast members of 2 Days & 1 Night. The first photo shows as Lee Joon and Jo Se Ho arrive they are met with an unexpected grand welcome. Increasing anticipation both Lee Joon and Jo Se Ho have surprised expressions on their faces heightening their curiosity as to what is happening on their first shoot.

According to the 2 Days & 1 Night production team, Lee Joon and Jo Se Ho were welcomed with a special event, and the original cast namely Kim Jong Min, Moon Se Yoon, Din Din, and Yoo Se Ho were also shocked to see such a huge welcome of theirs. Lee Joon and Jo Se Ho will apparently have a dramatic entrance.

However, in the second preview photo, the real state of the new members is revealed as Lee Joon and Jo Se Ho along with other cast members are seen crouching in a creek while having different curious expressions.

See 2 Days & 1 Night preview photos with Lee Joon and Jo Se Ho here:

The new season with Lee Joon and Jo Se Ho will premiere on August 18 at 6:10 PM KST (2: 40 PM IST) on KBS, the episodes are later uploaded on the KBS World YouTube channel.

In other news, Lee Joon also made a special appearance in the hit rom-com K-drama My Sweet Mobster as Goo Jun Gyung, Go Eun Ha’s (Han Sun Hwa) date. Lee Joon is also famous for K-dramas The Escape of the Seven 1 & 2, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, The Silent Sea, and Bloody Heart.

