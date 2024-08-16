2 Days and 1 Night Season 4 poster features new cast members Lee Joon, Jo Sae Ho after Na In Woo, Yeon Jung Hoon's departure

Lee Joon and Jo Se Ho have been confirmed as the new cast members of the hit variety show 2 Days & 1 Night. Earlier this year, actors Na In Woo and Yeon Jung Hoon along with producer Lee Jung Kyu announced their departure from the show. The Marry My Husband actor explained that he wishes to focus on his acting career and hence parted ways with the show.

On August 16, KBS2 TV unveiled the poster for the upcoming season of 2 Days & 1 Night. The poster confirmed actor Lee Joon and comedian Jo Se Ho as the new cast members for Season 4. The final six members for the latest season include Kim Jong Min, who is the eldest member after 17 years with the show, Moon Se Yoon, DinDin, and Yoo Seon Ho as well along with Jo Se Ho and Lee Joon. It will be interesting to see how the chemistry between the cast members plays out as they explore new places.

2 Days & 1 Night has been around since 2007. In this show, the cast takes trips to various places in South Korea and enjoys their time for 2 days and 1 night. Not only that, they are also given missions to fulfill while they are on the trip.

Lee Joon is a former member of the group MBLAQ who are known for their songs like This is War and Stay. He made his debut as an actor in 2010 with the drama Jungle Fish. He has starred in various hits like Vampire Detective, My Father is Strange, The Escape of the Seven, The Silent Sea, and more.

Jo Se Ho is a South Korean comedian who is known for being a part of hit shows like Law of the Jungle, Yoo Quiz on the Block, Weekly Idol, Happy Together, and more. Earlier this January, he announced his marriage with his non-celebrity girlfriend.

