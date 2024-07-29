Will Lee Joon join 2 Days and 1 Night after Yeon Jung Hoon, Na In Woo's exit? Report hints at new cast member

2 Days & 1 Night is a popular variety show in which celebrities go on trips together. Earlier this year, actors Na In Woo and Yeon Jung Hoon along with producer Lee Jung Kyu announced their departure from the show.

Actor Lee Joon, who is known for his roles in hits like The Silent Sea and My Father is Strange will reportedly join as the new cast member.

Lee Joon to join 2 Days & 1 Night as fixed cast after Na In Woo's departure

On July 29, News 1 reported that actor Lee Joon will be appearing in KBS2's television show 2 Days & 1 Night as a regular member. According to the reports, the actor was a strong candidate because of his wit, sense of entertainment and talent. Na In Woo announced his departure from the show prior to his military enlistment. He was a member for about 2 years and parted ways as he wished to focus on his acting endeavours.

2 Days & 1 Night has been around since 2007. In this show, the cast takes trips to various places in South Korea and enjoys their time for 2 days and 1 night. Not only that, they are also given missions to fulfil while they are on the trip. The latest season featured Yeon Jung Hoon, Kim Jong Min, Moon Se Yoon, DinDin, Na In Woo and Yoo Seo Ho as a part of the star-studded cast.

More about Lee Joon

Lee Joon is a former member of the group MBLAQ who are known for their songs like This is War and Stay. He made his debut as an actor in 2010 with the drama Jungle Fish. He has starred in various hits like Vampire Detective, My Father is Strange, The Escape of the Seven, The Silent Sea and more.

