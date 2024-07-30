Lee Joon Gi to commence Asia tour JOONGI’S DAY: FESTIVAL this September; will head to Malaysia, Taiwan and more countries

Lee Joon Gi would soon be embarking on his Asia tour JOONGI’S DAY: FESTIVAL in September which will mark his first tour in the past five years. The actor was last seen in the drama Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun in 2023 and fans eagerly anticipate his next project. Here are the details of his upcoming tour.

Lee Joon Gi announces Asia tour JOONGI’S DAY: FESTIVAL in September

On July 30, Lee Joon Gi's agency Namoo Actors announced that the actor would be embarking on the Asia tour JOONGI’S DAY: FESTIVAL in September. On September 22, he will be performing in Kuala Lumpur and on the 28th in Taipei. More dates and venues will be revealed eventually. His upcoming tour will mark his first one in five years. Earlier this year, Lee Joon Gi held his JOONGI’S DAY 2024 IN SEOUL: Spring, Again fan meeting which was his first in six years. He also held a Japanese fan meet in June.

More about Lee Joon Gi

Lee Joon Gi made his debut in 2003 with the drama Nonstop Season 4. Following this, he appeared on the big screen for the first time in 2004 with the film The Hotel Venus. He rose to fame with the historical film The King and the Clown in 2005.

He is known for his roles in Time Between Dog and Wolf, Iljimae, Two Weeks, Moon Lovers, Flower of Evil and Lawless Lawyer. He was last seen in the drama Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun which was released in 2023.

The multitalented actor is known for his versatile roles. Moreover, he is also popular for his martial arts, dance and singing skills. His talent and charisma, have earned him widespread acclaim and a global fan base. He seamlessly transitions between diverse roles and brings intensity and authenticity to his characters.

