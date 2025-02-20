Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin's When the Stars Gossip Ep 15-16 Release: When and where to watch finale, what to expect

When the Stars Gossip has reached its final week. The Lee Min Ho-Gong Hyo Jin sci-fi romance story wil see a lot of emotional ups and downs, providing depth to the narrative. The drama has been seeing a downward movement in ratings since its premiere on January 4, however the last two episodes might fare positively for the Netflix show. Here's all the details about when and where to watch it and what all to expect.

In last week's episodes of When the Stars Gossip, Eve (Gong Hyo Jin) got questioned about her relationship with Ryong (Lee Min Ho) by Go Eun (Han Ji Eun). Ryong tried to ease Choi Go Eun's worries by having a reassuring conversation with her, but things turned tense. Both Ryong's professional and private life seemed to fall apart as his unauthorized human embryo experiment in space with Kang Gang Su (Oh Jung Sae) came to light. Meanwhile, Eve finds out that Jung Na Mi, the woman who raised Ryong, is her biological mother.

Its episodes 15 and 16 will reveal if Ryoung and Eve's relationship gets better and how their work life goes on. The episodes will be released this Saturday and Sunday, on February 22 and 23, at approximately 10 a.m. EST (8:30 p.m. IST). In the final week of the series' premiere, Ryong faces harsh consequences for his act. Chairman Choi (Kim Eun Soo) will express his frustration regarding his behaviour by landing a punch on Ryong's face. Eve ultimately decides to destroy the experimental morula.

Choi Go Eun tries to be there for Ryong in his touch time, but he pushed her away. To change the situation for the better, Eve declares that her teammates had no involvement in the issue and takes the entire blame on herself. She requests everyone else to led off, in lieu of her giving away her position as a Commander. In the episode preview, Ryong takes lone time to process everything and avoids Eve, leaving us hanging as to whether the two of them will solve their issues and find their way back to each other.